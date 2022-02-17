Major Update , 2022 first , 0.0.700.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8221874 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, airline managers. Thank you for your support for this game. It has been more than two months since the last update, so there will be a lot of changes in the content of this update, including the game mechanism and UI.

The game is still a long way from being developed, but we will continue to update and add more content to the game in 2022.

I will update the new game description as soon as possible.

Thank you!

Best Regards!

Update list:

-New Brazil Manaus Airport

-Adjust the length of re servicing time. Except for the branch line, the servicing time of other aircraft is greatly reduced

-Recheck and adjust the fuel consumption data and cabin data of all aircraft

-New traversal function on aircraft details page

-Improving the interaction of cabin configuration and configuring the cabin of the aircraft will be a great expense

-The route map was remade

-Rewriting the drawing code of the great circle route, and handling many drawing errors in the previous route drawing

-The function of displaying the list of countries on the map page is cancelled

-A new route evaluation function is added in the flight number details page, which will give the approximate passenger flow of a route

-The economic situation will have a great impact on passenger flow and improve the economic news dialog box

-The flight plan details dialog box has been improved, and the on-board service will have an impact on ticket sales

-Cabin configuration will also have an impact on ticket sales

-The service cost will be calculated in the flight cost

-Human resource management has been added, and enough employees need to be employed before taking off the plane

-Fix several UI problems

-Station，hub, quantity of flight numbers, headquarters and fleet size will all affect employee demand

-Upgrading the headquarters will lead to changes in the needs of ordinary employees

-With the new negotiation function, open hubs and stations requires new negotiation

-Upgrading the company headquarters can get more negotiation slots

-The new station and hub rules, rewrite the codes related to terminals and hubs

-New station throughput statistics function

-Click cash to switch between cash and profit

-Correct that the country of Mayotte is France

-Correct that the two airports of Reunion belong to France

-Correct the country of seven airports in Guiana as France

-Correct the country of Syrian Airport

-Correct Manchester Airport as United Kingdom

-Rewrite the airport related code to adapt to the new negotiation system

-Added route operation status table

-Add brand and reputation functions. Reputation will affect the success rate of the company's negotiation and ticket sales

-Adjusted the starting difficulty. When choosing the low difficulty level, the company will start the game with high reputation and some planes

各位航空公司经理好，首先感谢各位对本游戏的支持，距离上一次更新已经有两个多月了，因此此次更新会有很多内容变更，包括游戏机制上的以及UI上的。

游戏距离完成开发还有很长的距离，不过我们会继续在2022年保持更新，向游戏中添加更多的内容。

新的游戏说明我会尽快更新。

谢谢

新增巴西玛瑙斯机场

调整重整备时间长度，除支线外，其余飞机的整备时间均大幅缩减

重新核对及调整了所有飞机的油耗数据和客舱数据

飞机详情页新增遍历功能

改进客舱配置交互，配置飞机的客舱将会是一笔不小的开支

重新制作了航线图

重写了大圆航线的绘制代码，处理了之前航线绘制中的许多绘制错误

取消了在地图页面显示国家列表的功能

在航班号详情页里新增了一个航线评估功能，评估功能会给出一条航线的大概客流

经济形势会对客流产生极大影响，改进了经济新闻对话框

改进了航班计划详情对话框，机上服务会对机票销售产生影响

客舱配置也会对机票销售产生影响

服务花费将在飞行费用中计算

新增了人力资源管理，起飞飞机之前需要先雇佣足够的员工

修复若干UI问题

航站，枢纽，航班号数量，总部，机队规模均会影响雇员需求量

升级总部会导致普通员工需求变化

新的谈判功能，开设枢纽与航站需要新进行谈判

升级公司总部可以获得更多的谈判槽

新的航站与HUB规则，重写了航站与枢纽相关的代码

新增航站吞吐统计功能

点击现金可以切换显示现金与利润

更正Mayotte（马约特岛）的所属国家为法国

更正Reunion（留尼旺）两个机场所属国家为法国

更正Guiana（圭亚那）七个机场所属国家为法国

更正Syrian （叙利亚）的机场所属国家

更正Manchester Airport（曼彻斯特）机场所属国为联合王国，之前是英格兰

重写了机场相关代码，以适应新的谈判系统

新增了航线运营状况表

新增品牌与声望功能，声望会影响公司的谈判成功率

调整了开局难度，选择低难度等级时，公司将会带着很高的声望以及一些飞机开始游戏