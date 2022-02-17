Patch 1.3 And More Content Coming Soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're finalizing a new patch for Farming Simulator 22, and it's coming soon for PC and consoles. Patch 1.3 including free content will be released shortly - stay tuned!

What to expect from the new patch?

We're working hard on a series of optimizations, including a fix for crashes that appeared most recently on last-generation hardware. We got some reports, that loading heavy save games or joining a multiplayer session with these save games, might result in the game crashing. This issue will be resolved with Patch 1.3.

Of course, there's a lot more: The price fluctuations display will now display minimum and maximum prices over the year, contract progress notifications got added, the CLAAS Lexion 8900 receives a wheeled US configuration while fans of the Case IH Magnum 400 can enjoy PowerDrive transmission.

Expect even more bug fixes and improvements. We're currently compiling the change log and will share it with you when the patch is available to download.

More content is included, too!

With Patch 1.3 comes the second free content update for Farming Simulator 22. We already published new fact sheets for the new additions. Find them all below! We share more details on the Free Content Update #2 and Patch 1.3 soon.

New to the game?

If you need some help in starting out - visit our Farming Simulator Academy! We just opened the doors to a series of official tutorials, made by our games experts themselves. Text tutorials and videos will help you learn the game - with more and more topics being added over time. Check it out!

