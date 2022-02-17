Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Content-Patch (v.0.2.2) has been released!

Commanders!

Today we’re releasing a content-patch. We call it patch, as it is not fully packed with new features, mechanics and more, compared to the recent major updates 'Missioning' and 'Industry & Pollution'. However, this patch brings more than just few bugfixes and improvements. Among others, we have surely taken into account all your amazing feedback, suggestions and ideas to further improve the game. Therefore, you will find some quite awesome additions made to the game, like the sandbox game, or even new buildings among other things!

And the best thing: We’re currently working hard on our next big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates and patches soon!

New content

Difficulty modes for the campaign.

Sandbox mode

More gameplay depth through building effect radiuses.

New buildings:

Power Plant - Large

Instruction Center

Revision:

New technology tree with many new technologies.

Simplified conversion feature for elements.

Note on savegame compatibility

.

Older savegames are compatible, but the techtree will be reset when converting.

In this case, a warning message will appear before loading, informing you that the techtree will be reset.

What happens next? - Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access Development Roadmap

Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?

Please visit our community suggestion board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ and help us make the future of Sphere - Flying Cities even better!

Please continue to give us feedback and help us make our Sphere - Flying Cities even better.

And, as always, thanks for flying with us!

Your teams from

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment

