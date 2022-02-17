Howdy Guardians!

Thanks to our new bugtracking tools, we've spotted and fixed some of the most frequent issues and crashes you've been experiencing. We have good hopes that these new systems will help us get rid of most of them in the long-term in order to make Roboquest as stable as it can be!

Here is the list of changes:

0.8.5 Hotfix Changelist

• 'Reset Profile' button now only available in the main menu (as it should be)

• Fixed some multiplayer crashes happening when using specific mods such as the 'Bayonet'

• Fixed a crash occurring after destroying a boss

• Fixed the displayed values of the 'Double Spread' upgrade

As usual, we wish you the best robot bashing!