 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Roboquest update for 17 February 2022

0.8.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8221609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Guardians!

Thanks to our new bugtracking tools, we've spotted and fixed some of the most frequent issues and crashes you've been experiencing. We have good hopes that these new systems will help us get rid of most of them in the long-term in order to make Roboquest as stable as it can be!

Here is the list of changes:

0.8.5 Hotfix Changelist

• 'Reset Profile' button now only available in the main menu (as it should be)

• Fixed some multiplayer crashes happening when using specific mods such as the 'Bayonet'

• Fixed a crash occurring after destroying a boss

• Fixed the displayed values of the 'Double Spread' upgrade

As usual, we wish you the best robot bashing!

Changed files in this update

RoboQuest Content Depot 692891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.