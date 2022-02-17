Developer Briefing #165 - Weekly Update, Smart Materials

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 17 Launch Soon To Be Announced

This week we are continuing to work away on Patch 17, unfortunately a few issues cropped up close to the sign-off period which we are now addressing. We’re expecting to wrap up these issues ASAP before continuing the sign-off period, after which we look forward to officially rolling Patch 17 out. We appreciate all your patience and help with the testing for the patch during the PTE sessions we held.

The art team has been hard at work on multiple fronts for Hell Let Loose. Alongside the continuous content creation for updates moving forward they are constantly looking at ways to improve both the performance and looks of existing assets in Hell Let Loose. These assets make the backbone of what a player sees and interacts with in game and are a high priority for achieving the overall realistic feel of the WW2 theaters in Hell Let Loose.

As an example we can see below a work in progress for the German FG-42 weapon being updated with new smart materials, giving a more detailed look without the impact on performance. The method of applying smart materials to assets like below can be put across to various ingame assets such as vehicles, player uniforms as well as weapons. As time moves forward we plan to continuously replace older assets with these new smart materials, an example of this being the German Panther Tank which will be seeing it’s return in Update 12.

GameServer Provider List For Hell Let Loose

A reminder for those of you who are interested in running your own clan or community HLL server. We have a list of some great GSPs (Game Server Providers) that offer HLL gameserver hosting. So if you you are a part of a community, clan or want to just create your own check them out over at:

Gportal

https://www.g-portal.com/au/gameserver/rent-a-hell-let-loose-server

GTX Gaming

https://www.gtxgaming.co.uk/hell-let-loose-server-hosting/

Low MS

https://low.ms/game-servers/hell-let-loose-server-hosting

Nitrado

https://server.nitrado.net/eng/offers/Hell-Let-Loose

Streamline Servers

https://streamline-servers.com/gameservers/hell-let-loose.php

Don't forget that if you are a new or existing server owner you can apply to join our dedicated HLL server owner discord where all relevant items are discussed.

Community Content

We continue to see some great content from the Hell Let Loose community members showcased in the official HLL discord. Separate from the dedicated team of ‘War Correspondents’ the HLL general community comprises every person who is involved with HLL. (That means you also!)

This week we have a few nice action shots depicting some tense ingame moments for players.



NRD - FatSacks - Jumbo, up close and personal



NRD - FatSacks - Battlegroup formation



MoscaTNT - ‘Tales From The Front’ Comic Cover

War Correspondent, Content Creator And Community HLL Videos

Time for some more community highlights from the below creators. We highly recommend giving them a watch.

If you see a Video you like make sure to post in the Discord #hll-videos channel.

Memes Let Loose - Bazingarrey

HELL LET LOOSE OFFICER GUIDE! HOW TO BECOME A BETTER SQUAD LEADER "TOP 5 TIPS" - SirBear

UNSTOPPABLE - Eat Lead and DIE - Hell Let Loose - GamePlay-Movie 2K HD - BurningWiki

Well, that locks and loads today's Dev Brief. See you all on the frontline!