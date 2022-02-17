PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1378

#5370 - no CTF score UI under map when joining ongoing game
Removed debug line
audio fixes
Fix for Fishman death sfx
Sound effect when closing the Tutorial Panel
Projectile sfx improvements
#5402 - wrong sitting direction after wiggling /
Addressing not being able to log back in after logging out (on production builds with manual login)
#5373 - Options button on title screen still not working
#5376 - Tried to equip a hat I just bought, stuck on black screen
updated how buffs and heals are processed & tracked / updated voyage member cells to now track various stat indicators during voyages
removed quest items from item selection filtering
updated abilities with damage over time to be recorded in team voyage total damages dealt during voyage
fixed spacing
#5384 - Make a "point" emote?
#5387 - Silver can be removed from open world quest areas /
#5388 - silver gains show in open world sea from killing ships
refactored enemy manager open world sea enemy spawning
filtered object markers for enemy spawn
minor script cleanup
#5317 - Replaced Friend Request Prompt with Chat Message
fixed bug causing powerups to not be rewarded to players during sea monster death in pvp
fixed window layering issue / set windows to only interact when player is nearby
Added toast, throw and attack rum sound effects
Added a method to play projectiles sound effects during land battles
Fixes for land battle hit sounds
Using horror tentacle hurt sound effect for tentacle sea monster
Added jump landing sound effect for interior areas
large window is now supported
long window update
prefab manager update
updated voyage group stats to be recorded in voyage group info
Added new input action for reeling in harpoon.
Unbound spacebar from firing cannon.
added new game modes
Added collider radius variable to ProjectileStatData.
#5280 - Deleted and recreated my character. THen any time I typed Space in chat, a panel would pop up
#5281 - main menu buttons being hit when pressing spacebar
initial setup for supporting open world pvp maps
added new pvp game mode for open world
setup open world to support voyage wars and guild wars
updated voyage status panel to display open world pvp game mode
Added new discovery visuals
Hide cargo icon when to cargo is present
Removed isBatch check from harpoon update.
Changed how discovered discoveries are stored, initial version of plantable trees
Fixed it being difficult to place overlapping props
#5295 - Map Warping, add a cast time & animation?
Helper function to enable connect to the local server from editor
Increased health of PvpBase and PvpShipyard
imported new pvp indicator assets
updated ui for open world pvp / initial setup for interactable object scripts
