PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1378

Build 8221330 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

#5370 - no CTF score UI under map when joining ongoing game

Removed debug line

audio fixes

Fix for Fishman death sfx

Sound effect when closing the Tutorial Panel

Projectile sfx improvements

#5402 - wrong sitting direction after wiggling /

Addressing not being able to log back in after logging out (on production builds with manual login)

#5373 - Options button on title screen still not working

#5376 - Tried to equip a hat I just bought, stuck on black screen

updated how buffs and heals are processed & tracked / updated voyage member cells to now track various stat indicators during voyages

removed quest items from item selection filtering

updated abilities with damage over time to be recorded in team voyage total damages dealt during voyage

fixed spacing

#5384 - Make a "point" emote?

#5387 - Silver can be removed from open world quest areas /

#5388 - silver gains show in open world sea from killing ships

refactored enemy manager open world sea enemy spawning

filtered object markers for enemy spawn

minor script cleanup

#5317 - Replaced Friend Request Prompt with Chat Message

fixed bug causing powerups to not be rewarded to players during sea monster death in pvp

fixed window layering issue / set windows to only interact when player is nearby

Added toast, throw and attack rum sound effects

Added a method to play projectiles sound effects during land battles

Fixes for land battle hit sounds

Using horror tentacle hurt sound effect for tentacle sea monster

Added jump landing sound effect for interior areas

large window is now supported

long window update

prefab manager update

updated voyage group stats to be recorded in voyage group info

Added new input action for reeling in harpoon.

Unbound spacebar from firing cannon.

added new game modes

Added collider radius variable to ProjectileStatData.

#5280 - Deleted and recreated my character. THen any time I typed Space in chat, a panel would pop up

#5281 - main menu buttons being hit when pressing spacebar

initial setup for supporting open world pvp maps

added new pvp game mode for open world

setup open world to support voyage wars and guild wars

updated voyage status panel to display open world pvp game mode

Added new discovery visuals

Hide cargo icon when to cargo is present

Removed isBatch check from harpoon update.

Changed how discovered discoveries are stored, initial version of plantable trees

Fixed it being difficult to place overlapping props

#5295 - Map Warping, add a cast time & animation?

Helper function to enable connect to the local server from editor

Increased health of PvpBase and PvpShipyard

imported new pvp indicator assets

updated ui for open world pvp / initial setup for interactable object scripts