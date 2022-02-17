 Skip to content

Stardust Origins update for 17 February 2022

Game updated to v1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of you amazing players discovered another one of those rare bugs I haven't been able to produce or reproduce myself and it has now been fixed.

You see, in the rare event that the game discovers a game crashing bug, it will pop up a small dialog, asking you to upload the crash data to me. If you agree, a small log file is sent to me and I get a notification mail in my mail box. This particular error that was spottet at 01.54am this night has been fixed, here at 11.31am same day, so the report a bug feature works great!

So if you experience any game crashing bugs, dont hesistate to press 'Yes' and send off that bug report :-)

