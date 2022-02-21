Hey everyone!
We have a fresh update for you today with some fun updates alongside a slew of smaller big fixes. This update is live on Steam now and will be coming to consoles soon.
Here's the bigger updates that people have asked for.
Find your way around Planimal Point with a new map!
See where you stand with the locals! Track your relationship progress.
The UI has been given an overhaul!
Additionally, below is a list of issues that have been fixed in this patch.
- Russian language displays unsupported characters.
- Can't interact with Pause menu using Mouse and Keyboard
- Using a controller the player is unable to press A to interact with signs or NPC's
- Crops are not growing in the dark season
- Loading a save game causes unwatered crops to die
- Rain doesn't water earth or display correctly
- Pressing Esc in a battle soft locks the game
- Planimals in the pen disappearing
- Multiple bugs for Monster Harvest on PC
- Can't gain anymore XP
- Green slime cannot be applied to crops
- Barn not showing
- Stuck in water on farm
- Stables are not getting built?
- Slime queen may be in a body of water and unable to be attacked
- Pipes are removed when applying super green slime to a crop.
- Cannot harvest planimal.
- Alt+Tabbing out of the title whilst the pause menu is present causes UI elements to disappear.
- The Controls setting menu cannot be navigated using a pad from the in-game pause menu.
- Occasionally when giving a character a gift you will loose the ability to interact with the character.
- Unable to cycle through tools when using a controller.
- Text does not fit inside planimal box.
- Unable to navigate the contextual menu using a controller
- Season text does not localise correctly.
- The map is only half functional and doesn't track the users location in several areas.
- Inventory description overlaps with the Planimal info screen.
- The first time many menu elements are displayed in russian they will appear as squares
- Chinese Traditional & Korean characters are difficult to read on the sleep screen.
- Changing the language to Russian will cause issues to the reset controller message.
- Button prompt to reset all controls when using a controller is not localised fully in Japanese, Chinese (trad) and Korean.
- The UI does not scroll when navigating the livestock list in the barn.
- Debug text on pause screen/ console controls
- [GlobalStep] General setting not functional in-game
- [GlobalStep] Titanium material has 2 different icons: one in inventory and one globally
- PC/Steam - UI - Shop UI interface misaligned
- User can break in-game controller support using a specific controller remapping setup. copy
- No gamepad controller image appears on the pause menu when playing with a gamepad.
- Cannot select exit dungeon with the controller. I have to use the mouse to click it.
- At least one of my farm animals isn't growing to adulthood
- No Items on shops
- Can’t access the general store or give gifts to him. Happened during wet season, carries on to subsequent days.
- ESC key on steam after hotfix 3
- Returning to main menu and loading game on rainy days progresses crop growth
- Some Data persists across saves (including discount unlocks)
- Relationships carry over between save files
- The more you play the longer the game takes to progress to the next day
- Able to sell livestock even if they have died/are gone
- Can’t I run or move at all
- Sword has stopped working correctly
- Leaving the barn causes the player to pick up hay
- Wet and Dark Hybrid Crops don't seem to grow
- Key binding affects keyboard name inputs
- Remove FPS counter from F12
- Display issue with festival shop on day 17 of wet season
- Two Professor Spark sprites appeared when the relationship cutscene was triggered
- Reduce the power of Focus move for various Planimals
- Reduce the sale price of all fish
- Increase the cost of Super Red Slime
- When using a controller players can still use moves when out of FP
- Selling planimals from the pen does not give the player any money
- Make it easier to navigate to the delete and exit dungeon options while using a controller (consider using button shortcuts)
- Navigating menus with analogue stick produces inconsistent results
- It's possible to get stuck and soft lock the game when leaving the planimal parade area
- Clicking items on the quick action bar causes player to use the previously selected item
- Switching to a 4k or 1440p resolution causes the screen to be cut off on the top and bottom
- Overlapping text is displayed when setting the language to Russian.
- Black screen with a green square is displayed.
- When viewing edible items the display of energy gained is corrupted.
- Overlapping art assets in contextual menu.
- The user is able to place a rug on their farm and plant seeds onto it.
- Having the 'autoharvester' upgrade for the barn and filling the chest, causes the user to lose all items generated by livestock.
- The title teleports the playable character to another location.
- The cooking menu displays incorrectly placed text.
- Mouse graphic is broken
- Incorrect icon image displayed on taskbar.
- Can't put red slime in the trash.
- not showing up in the pens
- Jam Maker vanish
- Placing items on invalid spot makes it disappear.
- Thorn's discount isn't working
- If you leave the game to go back to the title screen then load it up again, the growth cycles of everything seems to have advanced a little
- The game doesn't appear to do proper garbage collection
- If you combine 2 Pickle Makers, 1 disappears and only 1 remains in your inventory.
- Closing a chest with a stack of items selected causes it to stay selected
- UI for someone knocking on your door gets stuck in on the screen even when loading
- [User Reported] Silver / titanium icons too similar
- [User Reported] Crafting resource icons too small
- UI for item selection in quick action bar displays during cutscenes
- Mount can disappear when dismounting near a building
- Collecting a second screambat does not always send it to planimal pen correctly
- Move cursor still shown on gamepad control image
- Add main menu settings as an in-game menu so players can change language, sound and controls while playing
- Returning to main menu with UI visible causes it to persist until dismissed when next loading the game
- Placing multiple tiles of wooden path causes it to display inconsistently
- Pipe item doesn't seem to place correctly and can be duplicated
- Random placement of trees on farm can cause opening cutscene to be obscured
- Player is able to walk around loading triggers when using the southern exit from town towards the farm
- The 'Make more slime' cutscene takes place in the wrong location
- Super green slimes doesn't work correctly with crops until hit with a pickaxe
- Player can use the cursor and accidently buy two items at once with a controller
- Player is unable to enter doctor's building in the evening
- Loading a save file in wet or dark seasons loads dry season environment sprites
- Noto sans should not have any stylings
- Dismouting caused character to clip through water edge terrain
- Difficult to walk into infirmary at night
- Can't eat Yam Yam to increase stamina
- Able to pick up level 0 planimals
- When opening the inventory for the first time the selector is misaligned
- cutscenes cannot be skipped
- If the player has a full inventory and wants to pick an item up of the floor. Placing an item in a chest deletes the item that was originally on the floor
- The font for text is hard to read in places
- Player is unable to highlight and select options on the main menu with the controller
- Loading a save after returning to the title screen causes Issues with planted crops
- When using a controller the player is able to select an invisible option in the inventory to teleport them to the outside of the cave
- Super Red Slime price incorrect
- Settings option - cannot back out of controls menu using a controller
- Credits incomplete
- If the player crafts an item with a full inventory the player won't get the item and waste the ingredients
- The post-combat XP bar text has a line break in Simplified & Traditional Chinese and Korean.
- Bold text is difficult to read as it loses its definition
- Wrong craft item icon is displayed.
- New Game screen has a random box in the middle of it.
Changed files in this update