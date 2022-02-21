Share · View all patches · Build 8221076 · Last edited 21 February 2022 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We have a fresh update for you today with some fun updates alongside a slew of smaller big fixes. This update is live on Steam now and will be coming to consoles soon.

Here's the bigger updates that people have asked for.

Find your way around Planimal Point with a new map!



See where you stand with the locals! Track your relationship progress.



The UI has been given an overhaul!



Additionally, below is a list of issues that have been fixed in this patch.