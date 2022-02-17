1.8d Update / February Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- fixed custom music not loading on Linux
- fixed an error message that could appear on Mac/Linux when using mods
- fixed memory leaks
January 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2719122652
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2717321850
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2725999300
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2721508616
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2726983565
February 2022 Build Challenge
For February 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Powered Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
