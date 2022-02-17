1.8d Update / February Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8220982 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 10:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

fixed custom music not loading on Linux

fixed an error message that could appear on Mac/Linux when using mods

fixed memory leaks

January 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2719122652

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2717321850

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2725999300

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2721508616

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2726983565

February 2022 Build Challenge

For February 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Powered Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.