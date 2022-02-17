02/17 (Thu) Update - “Melty Venus Valentine～Bonding Festival Chapter～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 02/17 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- “Melty Venus Valentine～Bonding Festival Chapter～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① ②” starts!
- “SSR Accessory Shop” Updated! “Dream Bracelet (Tina)!”
- “New Owner Support Pack (APL)” now on sale!
The following are still ongoing!
- “Fiona's Birthday Gacha” ～02/17 (Thu) 15:59 UTC
- “Valentine Outfit Gacha ① ~ ④,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① ②” ～02/23 (Wed) 14:59 UTC
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed depots in sandbox branch