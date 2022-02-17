Fix Update 1.0.0 f3.62

After V1.0 launched, we received some feedback from everyone. We have fixed some problems according to the feedback.
The specific contents are listed below
-
Fixed the problem that the volume defaulted to 0 when some players open the game
-
Fixed an issue where music played abnormally for some players when opening and playing the game
-
Fixed the problem that the game could not start normally under the Korean system
-
Fixed issues related to the Mac version
Thank you for your enthusiastic feedback and suggestions. Hope you and Home Behind 2 will become better in the future.
Producer
ZPP
Changed files in this update