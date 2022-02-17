Fix Update 1.0.0 f3.62

Share · View all patches · Build 8220743 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 10:59:10 UTC by Wendy



After V1.0 launched, we received some feedback from everyone. We have fixed some problems according to the feedback.

The specific contents are listed below

Fixed the problem that the volume defaulted to 0 when some players open the game

Fixed an issue where music played abnormally for some players when opening and playing the game

Fixed the problem that the game could not start normally under the Korean system

Fixed issues related to the Mac version

Thank you for your enthusiastic feedback and suggestions. Hope you and Home Behind 2 will become better in the future.

Producer

ZPP