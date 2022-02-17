 Skip to content

Home Behind 2 update for 17 February 2022

Fix Update 1.0.0 f3.62

Last edited by Wendy

After V1.0 launched, we received some feedback from everyone. We have fixed some problems according to the feedback.

The specific contents are listed below

  • Fixed the problem that the volume defaulted to 0 when some players open the game

  • Fixed an issue where music played abnormally for some players when opening and playing the game

  • Fixed the problem that the game could not start normally under the Korean system

  • Fixed issues related to the Mac version

Thank you for your enthusiastic feedback and suggestions. Hope you and Home Behind 2 will become better in the future.

Producer

ZPP

