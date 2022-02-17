Update 0.10.8.8 (Adjustments)

🔹AI creature attack range has been reduced to 75% of their normal attack range.
🔹3x more hunger is restored per bite of food.
🔹4x less thirst is restored per bite of food. This is to encourage looking for a fresh water source as your dinosaur gets older.
🔹5% of your total thirst is restored per drink of water, down from 10%. This is to encourage staying at a fresh water source for a longer period of time.
🔹Fixed a glitch where fog wasn't being sent to other players as it was created in a multiplayer game.
