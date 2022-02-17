Update 0.10.8.8 (Adjustments)

Share · View all patches · Build 8220163 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 06:59:09 UTC by Wendy

🔹AI creature attack range has been reduced to 75% of their normal attack range.

🔹3x more hunger is restored per bite of food.

🔹4x less thirst is restored per bite of food. This is to encourage looking for a fresh water source as your dinosaur gets older.

🔹5% of your total thirst is restored per drink of water, down from 10%. This is to encourage staying at a fresh water source for a longer period of time.

🔹Fixed a glitch where fog wasn't being sent to other players as it was created in a multiplayer game.