Isles of Pangaea update for 17 February 2022

Update 0.10.8.8 (Adjustments)

Update 0.10.8.8 (Adjustments)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹AI creature attack range has been reduced to 75% of their normal attack range.

🔹3x more hunger is restored per bite of food.

🔹4x less thirst is restored per bite of food. This is to encourage looking for a fresh water source as your dinosaur gets older.

🔹5% of your total thirst is restored per drink of water, down from 10%. This is to encourage staying at a fresh water source for a longer period of time.

🔹Fixed a glitch where fog wasn't being sent to other players as it was created in a multiplayer game.

