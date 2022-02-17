On the rise

Hello !

Build 0.2. With this update comes a list of features.

Ink

With this you make sure you don't travel in the same place twice. It's available on Easy and Normal difficulty settings.

Everytime you walk you leave behind a trail (breadcrumbs if you will) of blue.

Difficulty settings

Now when you start a new game you can select Easy, Normal or Hard difficulty setting. What's the difference between them:

Easy: Ink is active; You can see more around you with a more powerful light source than on Normal.

Normal: Ink is active; You can see around you at a "normal" distance.

Hard: Ink is inactive; You can barely see around you.

Companion

Companion is a text box that can follow you and give you clues depending on what you are doing.

This game is a Single Player so it might get lonely from time to time. The companion might be able to alleviate that, since the name.

You test as much as you can but some bugs still might slip through. You can submit a bug on the game community hub.

Until the next update we wish you: Happy gaming !