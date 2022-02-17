Hotfix 34.4

Lots of bugs identified, thanks once again to the community on Discord for working out the issues!

Holding the jump button in the Mountains playlist would not reset the jump count on landing so you'd lose the mid-air jump if you're bunny-hopping that way. Fixed.

Levels wouldn't start if the client is on native resolution and the cursor is on the edge of the screen. Also fixed.

If you complete a level on missing an enemy, a small label on the top right hand side of the screen will show your time for that level. I'm thinking to leave this in for now but later a log system or a dashboard for advanced players would be a better feature to have for more detailed information available, perhaps also tie in saving replays locally through that as well.

Cheers!