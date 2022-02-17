Astatos v0.3 Update

To the Crown Mages,

We have a new update for Astatos! This update adds some gameplay tweaks surrounding Cooldowns that didn’t make it for the last patch, along with some quality of life fixes, and plenty of bug fixes which have been reported over the past two weeks.

Additionally, this maintenance has given us a chance to make some backend improvements to the way our server handles player data to improve loading times for the Titles menu and overall stability of the game.

We’ve also been hard at work developing AI players for the game. While early, things are progressing smoothly towards implementing solo training trials, and interactive tutorials. We hope to be able to share more about this in the future!

For the detailed changelog of changes implemented with Astatos v0.3, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

Gameplay Changes

God & Devil Card Cooldowns: Mukaki and Makari-Hari now have a 5 round cooldown on their Active Abilities. Removing the “Once Per Game'' condition and allowing their Abilities to be activated multiple times per game. These cooldowns persist when they flip sides, and when they are un-summoned.

Changelog

Game Changes

The time to wait for more players for matchmaking in a lobby has been increased from 20 seconds to 60 seconds.

To account for other sources of Monera being added in the last patch and match reward balancing changes in this patch, the daily cap for Monera has been reduced from 250 to 200.

Expanded the feedback given when a player is unable to bind their Steam account to unlock the Game Pass. This should help us diagnose issues surrounding new players being unable to unlock the Game Pass in the future.

The friends list will now display 10 players at a time and then continue to load more players as you scroll. Additionally, the friends list now displays online players first, and then displays them in alphabetical order.

The game now handles your network connection being interrupted properly, displaying a notification once connection with the server has been lost.

Increased the time taken to revert graphics settings changes from 5 seconds to 15 seconds.

The User Manual has been updated to reflect new gameplay mechanics.

Trial Changes

[Takeover Trial] Mukaki and Makari-Hari now have a 5 round cooldown on their Active Abilities. Removing the “Once Per Game'' condition and allowing their Abilities to be activated multiple times per game. These cooldowns persist when they flip sides, and when they are un-summoned.

A new indicator has been added to show when other players have a poor connection to the server.

Some Hero Ability descriptions have been updated to improve legibility and scrub out typos.

The End Turn button will now have a short delay before appearing, preventing the player from accidentally clicking it during Trial Card changes in the Trial Stage.

The formulas for generating rewards upon completion of a match has been updated based on gameplay data from the past month to be less punishing and distribute rewards more relevant to your gameplay.

Story Fixes

Typo fixes across all languages.

Fixed some missing characters in Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Game Fixes

Resolved an issue that caused you to be able to send friend requests to players who you are already friends with after a Trial.

The Titles for flipping Mukaki and Makari-Hari during the Trial stopped tracking in the previous build, making related Titles impossible to achieve.

Trial Fixes

[Conquest Trial] During Makari-Hari’s Ability, rapidly clicking to distribute Energy could result in Energy being lost.

During Caelius’ Ability, rapidly clicking to distribute Energy could result in Energy being lost.

During Varius’ Ability, rapidly clicking to distribute Energy could result in Energy being lost.

During Drusus's Ability, if you finish the first trial with precise timing, you can cause the timer to reach 0 just as the second Trial begins, skipping it.

Picking a player during Herlcaus' Ability just as the timer reaches 0 can result in Energy being deducted twice in some cases.

If you click too fast when selecting an Identity Card at the beginning of the Trial you could flip the card before it’s ready, stopping you from selecting an Identity Card before the timer runs out.

When un-summoning a Hero manually by flipping them when you already have 7 Heroes on your side, that Hero may end up in a state where you can no longer summon them when you should be able to.

When manually flipping Heroes, passive abilities could sometimes fail to activate for the other player.

Server Fixes