Update 0.10.8.7 (New Hatchling Glitches Fixed)

🔹Fixed a couple of glitches where you weren't able to spawn a new hatchling if you had previously played another dinosaur.

🔹Nightvision intensity has been reduced for all dinosaurs.

🔹Dinosaurs now require more food in order to grow, but this is accelerated by eating more nutritious food, so finding rarer food is more rewarding for growth.

🔹Dinosaurs now have more stamina so they can sprint for longer periods of time. Tiny dinosaurs have 2x the stamina. Small dinosaurs have 3x the stamina. Average dinosaurs have 4x the stamina. Medium dinosaurs have 5x the stamina. Large dinosaurs have 6x the stamina. Huge dinosaurs have 7x the stamina. Multiply those values by 2 if the dinosaur is an herbivore.