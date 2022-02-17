 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rifle Storm update for 17 February 2022

Update v1.2 - Achievement fixes and other

Share · View all patches · Build 8219537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes some achievements from not unlocking.
  • Fixes game freezing when quitting at special times.
  • Fixes game freezing sometimes in final battle.

Changed files in this update

Rifle Storm MacOS Depot 1098001
  • Loading history…
Rifle Storm Windows 32bit Depot 1098002
  • Loading history…
Rifle Storm Windows 64bit Depot 1098003
  • Loading history…
Riflestorm Linux Depot 1098004
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.