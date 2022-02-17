- Fixes some achievements from not unlocking.
- Fixes game freezing when quitting at special times.
- Fixes game freezing sometimes in final battle.
Rifle Storm update for 17 February 2022
Update v1.2 - Achievement fixes and other
