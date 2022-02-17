Version 9.6

IMPORTANT: Disable Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware for now or your saves will get fucked up.

Malwarebytes helped me a while back, but now the problem is back. For now, just disable Ransomware protection on Malwarebytes while playing Brigand or your saves will be fucked. I'm talking to them again but it's gonna take a while.

Meanwhile, here is another update. Mainly, F4 now hides/shows the HUD. Included .X versions of all models in the COMMUNITY DLC, because they are easier to work with than .DBO files for modders. I also decreased value of 30-cal ammo to make sniper rifles more viable and increased the Tsunami Pulse Rifle damage.

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed Steam starting options (removed Exclusive Mode and added Player's Manual, Builder's Manual, and these updates.

-Added new hotkey to hide/show screen HUD (F4).

SCRIPTS:

-Player now spawns behind oil platform in the final chapter to make it easier to hide from sniper (but not in NIGHTMARE).

-Silencing pistols now drains pistol ammo instead of replenishing it in all stories.

-Decreased price of Sniper ammo in all stories and stores from 50 to 40.

-Increased Tsunami P-Rifle damage in all stories from 8 to 10.

RESOURCES:

-(COMMUNITY) Added X versions of all models in the Extras/Stuff directory in case people want to edit them for mods.