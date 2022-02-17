February Content Update

Hey Everyone!

This is the first Major Content Update for 2022, it's a little earlier than expected but there were some performance improvements and dire needed bug fixes that we needed to push a month early. This update comes with the new Male Jackal form a new Quest to aid a village, a huge array of bug fixes and a UI Overhaul.

First Non-Human Male

You can now stride over the sands with the likeness of Anubis as this update brings with it the first non-human male form to the game; the Jackal. Unlock this by completing Diamond in the Rough along with the Female Jackal form.

Save/Load Changes

We have made major changes to the Saving system, streamlining it further and optimizing the way it loads the core dialog and quest system which in our tests has proven to be a dramatic improvement for those players who were having the worst issues. We upgraded this system during the winter winds update and despite this being a general improvement for most, some players had it worse than ever and we had to address this immediately.

Despite this improvements and their backwards compatibility, we would always for the Major Content Updates recommend that you start a new save and we have added a new warning message in-game when you attempt to load an old save to show you all this. You will not be able to complete new content on old saves for most, if not all, major content updates until the map and core systems are completed.

UI Overhaul

We spent a lot of time this update working on our inventory management system, now each slot is selectable and has it's own tab for you to select your equipment.





Dialog UI Improvements

During Dialog, you can now use the Keyboard keys 1,2,3,4 etc to choose dialog choices and spacebar to skip or select choices.





Performance Improvements

We're very aware that we've been creeping up in performance requirements lately and so this update we did a bit of spring cleaning early! We've boosted FPS and lowered CPU usage across the board by optimization in dialog cameras, NPCs roaming around the world, textures, particles and more!

We're always working on continually improving the performance in the game and we're currently prototyping some much more radical changes.

Combat

We've changed our targeting system, moving back to our previous system with dynamic targeting. We felt that managing two combat targeting systems(which is what we had) ended up being messy and not what we intended; now we're focusing on polishing and making one system. Additionally, a change some of you will notice is that thrust attack is now sprint + regular attack rather than having it's own keybind.

We're currently working on incorporating magic into the combat system this will be coming later this year with it's own quest. Ranged upgrades and improvements are also on the way with bow crafting, arrows and some changes to enemy behavior.

Squish goes the Bug

We've tried our best to go through as many bugs we could find in the update and fix as many as we can in time for the update, including issues with Milk and Honey, Quest tracking, day/night issues, fast travel, NPCs, animations, typos, save/load issues and more! Check out the full change log below and we hope you now have a smoother experience all round!

New Clothing

We've added new clothing this update with the Sabuthi Sash & Sabuthi Skirt, two new clothing options that can be mixed-and-matched with the Anubite garments. The clothing itself will be common among NPCs once the overhaul drops in the coming weeks, normal garb for the rank and file citizenry. Not originally intended to be available for Players yet, these are hot off the press (so some clipping with extreme morphs may occur). Currently there are four colour options, though patterned versions and some variants without the bikini are incoming.

New Quest

In addition to fixing up our existing content, this update isn't without a new quest "No Rest for the Wicked" sees the player decide the fate of a village, a last glimmer of hope against the rising darkness of the curse.

A new weapon comes along with this quest, The Kethrite Sceptre For now this item is merely a unique melee weapon. For now...

What's Next?

So, what's next in-development? Well for those that missed it, we're currently working on the Dynamic Sex System. This new mechanic is intended to dramatically increase the number of characters with whom you can engage in sex acts, whilst at the same time improving the quality of the scenes themselves. Camera control, speed, even changing the intensity or style of the act - the Dynamic Sex System should help ground the adult content in the world and make it far more interactive.

We'll also be adding more quests, an ever expanding map and working on more core systems ready for Alpha this year.

Team Carnal Instinct

Full Changelog v0.3.29

ADDED

Added Quest - "No Rest for the Wicked"

Added new visuals for the Inventory Screen

Added Clothing items - "Sabuthi Sash" (Green, Pale, Black & Red)

Added Clothing items - "Sabuthi Skirt" (Green, Pale, Black & Red)

Added Weapon - "Kethrite Sceptre"

Added Enemy type "Accursed Warlord"

Added Quest Dungeon

Added weapons to the Inventory player character

Added character names to dialogue lines

Added numerical selection for dialogue choices

Added spacebar to dialogue control for skipping lines and selecting choices

Added keybindings for "World Map", Quests" and "Inventory"

Added a sex indicator to the dragon after the Winter Winds quest completion

Added Armor stats to the Anubite equipment

Added new visuals for interactive HUD elements

Added code to the bed so if you sleep it can help fix any issues with the Day/Night cycle

Added new visuals and SFX for Quests

Added new visuals and SFX for Consumables

Added armor scaling to enemy levels

Added new animations for ambient npcs

Added new sounds for cave interiors

FIXED

Fixed an issue with Quests not tracking correctly when switching quests

Fixed bug with dispearing items in inventory when unequipping items

Fixed a bug with the Craftsman using female animations

Fixed an issue where day/night cycle could potentially get stuck

Fixed an issue where Beast of Sobek idle SFX would linger after death

Fixed an issue where if the player dropped from a great height the roll did not play

Fixed an issue where if you left the form screen the enemies would sometimes not unfreeze

Fixed a compass issue with Prisoners

Fixed an issue in Iraya's dialog with the choice line being duplicated

Fixed an issue with many sounds still being able to be heard even with all options turned to 0

Fixed the description on Esi's shield so it's now visible

Fixed an issue with the loot bag so it doesn't get broken by opening the In-Game Menu

Fixed multiple issues with Nepthy's dialog

Fixed multiple issues Milk and Honey Inquisitor of bast cut scenes and dialog interactions

Fixed an issue with the Inquisitor of bast enslavement getting the player stuck

Fixed an issue with Neboo that made her less talkative

Fixed a bug where Cursed Ones had too much stun resistance

Fixed an issue with the Northern Drake Horns

Fixed a bug where players could not free Prisoners

Fixed issues with Jailer Keys not stacking, they can now also be sold and dropped

Fixed a bug with the new item notification not including consumables already equipped

Fixed bug where certian enemies would fall through the map

Fixed the Fast Travel Icon in the World Map Legend

Fixed an issue with the Form screen locking up when holding "W"

Fixed a bug where the Dragon stops being interactable

Fixed Silver Bedlah being in the wrong inventory slot

Fixed an issue where unarmed combat wouldnt allow the player to leave the state

Fixed a bug where the balls were unlocked in the map despite being unlocked by default

Fixed the form screen not inlcuding the inventory top bar

Fixed a bug where quests wouldnt hide in the main HUD or when hiding the UI

Fixed an issue where quest objective popup would also appear when taking a new quest

Fixed in game main menu changing typeface font when hovered

Fixed a bug where enemy particles would persist after death

Fixed desert cats and crocs cannot be back stabbed anymore

Fixed a bug which allowed players to use WIP magic system

Fixed a bug which caused dungeon lighting code to be consistent throughout time of day

Fixed sound classes with several WAV files

Fixed grammar issue with Havar's Note. It's also been renamed to "Havar's Letter"

CHANGED