Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 23

Hello everyone!

It's time for the update. Hope you are all well!

Android Release:

First, we would like to start by telling you that we are going to be releasing Card Survival: Tropical Island on android phones very soon.

Our plan is to first release a beta version so that we can make sure the game is as stable as possible before it becomes available to the public. We would like to do this by giving away some free keys to those of you who would like to give it a try. :)

So, if you're interested, just write to us at winterspringgames at gmail dot com!

Patreon:

Second, we wanted to let you know that we have created a Patreon account for those of you who can and want to help support us and our games.

We will be adding a Credits screen to the game on the next update and it will include the names of all our patreon supporters as well as the names of other people that have been supportive of us, both in the steam forums and elsewhere. :)

https://www.patreon.com/winterspringgames

Card Survival Release Plan:

Lastly, since Card Survival has been out on Early Access for almost 6 months now, we thought it might be a good idea to share our plans for the future of the game with all of you, so that you can get a better idea of what to expect. Things could change of course, but I think this is as accurate a plan as we will ever get. :)

Update 24 : Weight Systems

This update will be introducing the new weight system which will make transporting and storing things easier and more realistic.

Update 25: Mind Update

This update will introduce new mental systems to deal with morale and loneliness as well as new mental features that will play larger roles the more time you spend on the island.

March 16th - Android Release - Price Increase

Update 26 to 29: Mid/ Late Game & Endings

These updates will focus on adding new content to make the mid and late game sections of the game more meaningful and interesting, including new animals, environments and other features. In addition to this, we will also be implementing the home and secret endings.

Update 30 & 31: Polish and Quality of Life

While we will continue to add new content on these updates, focus will mostly be placed on fixing bugs, making things prettier and polishing existing features. We'll make sure to get the survival guide completely up to date too!

June the 8th - Game leaves Early Access - Final Price Increase

Update 32+: Localization and Extra Content

Once the game is out of early access we will continue releasing updates albeit at a lower pace. These updates will continue adding new content like animals, perks and other features. Localizations will also take place at this stage.

Now, let's get to the new content:

Goats:

Goats can now be found in the highlands. They can be hunted as normal or captured live with trapping pits.

Once captured, goats can be released inside enclosures and kept fed and hydrated either manually or with the help of feeding and watering troughs to better automate the process.

Goats can also be bred if you manage to get both females and males and act as a renewable source of leather, meat and milk.

Milk is a new product that is not only nutritious and hydrating but can also be used to make cheese and butter, which acts as a new alternative for fat.

Goats also have some few extra uses. They can be petted to lower their stress as well as to reduce your own loneliness and are also able to produce manure, which can be used to create crop plots or to fill compost bins.

Hydration and Temperature Tweaks:

Temperature has been tweaked considerably and is now affected by a lot more factors than before.

All in all, the whole system has been tweaked to make you sweat more and increase your rate of hydration loss.

To compensate for this however, it will now take longer to die of dehydration. This means that you will now have to drink more often but death from hydration will be less aggressive.

Here are some of the things that can affect your temperature/sweating rate:

- Clothing: With some clothes being hotter than others.

- Exercise: Getting tired or exhausted will increase your temperature.

- Fires: Burning fires will increase your temperature when indoors, some more than others.

- Season: With the dry season been hotter and the wet season colder.

- Time of the day: Hotter at noon, colder at night.

- Wetness: Being wet lowers your temperature.

General Tweaks:

Added a loading screen.

Added a news hub section to the main menu.

Tweaked hunger stat visibility to make it easier to predict how much you can eat before getting full.

Trapping Pits now take 2 less hours to rearm.

Trapping bits now have slightly more chances to catch prey and can also catch prey with no bait, although their chances then are lower.

You can wash cobra spat on the sea now.

Sea Krait is now a bit more dangerous.- Diving in the sea no longer shows chances since that was a bit confusing.

Airplane Truck now has 12 slots.

Lemongrass can now be harvested without a cutting tool.

Bows blueprints are now split into 2 shorter steps.

You can now also sharpen stones with heavy stones.

- Tourniquets can now be dismantled.

Sand Castle can no longer be stored in bags.

Fixed an issue where storms would sometimes affect the interiors of houses and caves.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to make gel by cutting aloe vera leaves.

Fixed a bug involving pinned clay vase stacks.

Fixed a bug that caused destruction events to have the wrong titles.

Fixed some boiling water bugs.

Fixed a jerrycan bug.

Made it so that you cannot fill alembics with safe fresh water any more.

Made Solar Still unlock requirements easier.

Fixed bug that stopped you from equipping some perks.

Fainting events now give you back pain and count as sleep.

Solar Still now appears in the camp filter too.

Fixed an issue where the rain catcher was producing multiple plastic sheets when one attempted to dismantle it.

Fixed the storm bug again.- Fixed bug that allowed you to place multiple wells everywhere in the island.

Solar Still now gives stones when dismantled.

Fixed bug that was causing storms to hit non coastal environments if you travelled at the right time.

Fixed wrong name for woven basket blueprint.

Sago and Yam now both have a greater minimum liquid requirement for soaking them in water.

Puddles now have a greater minimum liquid requirement for extracting mud, and work with salt and toxic water too.

Added woodcutting sounds to environments that were missing it.

That's all for now.

Until next time!