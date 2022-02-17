Embermount Hotfix Notes

DEFENDERS,

Thanks to your feedback we have been able to identify some bugs in the Embermount Patch. We are releasing a small hotfix that should alleviate some of these issues. We wanted to make sure to get this patch out as quick as possible due to a performance issue affecting the servers. If you are still experiencing lag spikes or warping issues, with regard to the Embermount Patch, please reach out to us on our social channels to let us know.

Changed C8 mastery to 50 ascension cap and C9 mastery to 100

Reduced Elder Wyvern buff linger duration 10 -> 5s

Fixed an issue where mods weren't spawning on C9 incursions

Fixed an issue where pet re roll boxes aren't stackings

Changed ring of speed to ring of wind on the incursion reward UI

Fixed an issue where the initiate can't equip the crippling blow shard

Added back fury icon

