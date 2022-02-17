Embermount Hotfix Notes

DEFENDERS,
Thanks to your feedback we have been able to identify some bugs in the Embermount Patch. We are releasing a small hotfix that should alleviate some of these issues. We wanted to make sure to get this patch out as quick as possible due to a performance issue affecting the servers. If you are still experiencing lag spikes or warping issues, with regard to the Embermount Patch, please reach out to us on our social channels to let us know.
Bug Fixes and Updates
- Changed C8 mastery to 50 ascension cap and C9 mastery to 100
- Reduced Elder Wyvern buff linger duration 10 -> 5s
- Fixed an issue where mods weren't spawning on C9 incursions
- Fixed an issue where pet re roll boxes aren't stackings
- Changed ring of speed to ring of wind on the incursion reward UI
- Fixed an issue where the initiate can't equip the crippling blow shard
- Added back fury icon
Social Defenders
To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:
For Etheria!
Chromatic Games
Changed files in this update