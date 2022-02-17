Remix Repeating Event

Welcome to the repeating event for Depth, Remix!

Remix takes content from previous events like Chinese New Year, Halloween, Christmas and mixes them together!

Get skins such as the Dragon Dance PAT, Legendary Bull or the Aquatekk series of weapons. Each events treasures will have different combinations of skins and there is a special high tier treasure. This special high tier treasure will only contain a skin from the abyssal or hadal tier. We thank you for all the support over the years and hope you've enjoyed your time in Depth!