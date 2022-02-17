Hot-Fix #23

Share · View all patches · Build 8218427 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 00:32:16 UTC by Wendy

-Added new icons for all armor pieces ( with tier indicator ).

-Added a menu option for bug report (brings you to discord).

-Added new sounds depending on the landscape texture.

-Added food decoration items to stove/campfires.

-Added drink decoration items to liquor stations.

-Added a new workbench "carpenter's bench" where decoration items are made.

-Changed the superior poison staff requirement from 15 to 10.

-Changed "leather" to "hide".

-Changed "blueprints" to "recipes".

-Disabled fire dungeon for now.

-Fixed phoenix helmet not showing in the T3 armorbench.

-Fixed Human trader making player spawn inside the house.

-Fixed werebear LOD.

-Fixed building object disappearing when placed.

-Moved all dungeons & caves apart.

-Tweaked boss timers to respawn slower.

-Tweaked AI LOD for better performance.

-Tweaked landscape texture from 2k to 4k.

-Tweaked wall spell damage to be half damage more for blocking movement than damage.