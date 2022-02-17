Hot-Fix #23

-Added new icons for all armor pieces ( with tier indicator ).
-Added a menu option for bug report (brings you to discord).
-Added new sounds depending on the landscape texture.
-Added food decoration items to stove/campfires.
-Added drink decoration items to liquor stations.
-Added a new workbench "carpenter's bench" where decoration items are made.
-Changed the superior poison staff requirement from 15 to 10.
-Changed "leather" to "hide".
-Changed "blueprints" to "recipes".
-Disabled fire dungeon for now.
-Fixed phoenix helmet not showing in the T3 armorbench.
-Fixed Human trader making player spawn inside the house.
-Fixed werebear LOD.
-Fixed building object disappearing when placed.
-Moved all dungeons & caves apart.
-Tweaked boss timers to respawn slower.
-Tweaked AI LOD for better performance.
-Tweaked landscape texture from 2k to 4k.
-Tweaked wall spell damage to be half damage more for blocking movement than damage.
