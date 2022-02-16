Patch 2/16/22

For non-native English speakers and others that would prefer it, text has been added for all of the ending epilogue scenes, and can be read by using the Backlog function (scroll up on mouse or type B). Voice acting will continue uninterrupted during this time. You can quickly flip back to the ending CG by clicking the right mouse button, or clicking the "Back" button on the Backlog screen. Once the voice acting dialogue has completed, click "End Game" to proceed.

Other small corrections have been made as well, including reducing the volume of the music slightly during the ending voice acting.