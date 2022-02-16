-
The Braid spike is now functional.
Adjusted some stats and prices for special spikes.
Adjusted caps for things such as Max team training and Planning for the streets.
The cap on Detailed plans has been increased.
Hunting now requires at least some legwork, not just using stored info.
Being on a bike no longer protects you from Tooled up.
Open vehicles now reduce your Perceived temperature.
Urban driving now uses a little more fuel.
You can now put your phone into low security mode.
Internal armour and Weak skin are now mutually exclusive (but don't worry if you've already got them both).
New phone app to buy: Boozt.
The app slot now tells you the security and performance figures on hover.
Apps have been reordered in the slot.
Top level moods now decay a little faster.
You can now only get one bucket of blood during a visit to a one-shot clinic.
New tutorial content.
Improved some help text.
New artwork.
New adaptive system for limiting user activity based on server response time.
- Only affects playing a card, deck draws and equipped item changes.
- Fewer resyncs at the cost of more dead clicks, but should only affect a few percent of players.
Fixed a problem that could allow two hired help cards to be drawn at once.
Fixed Your projects crew sometimes having no usable options.
Fixed Feeling the Edge sometimes having no usable options.
Fixed buying app missing an action cost.
Fixed a bug that meant Hidden threats could flip to a win when you were losing.
Fixed being able to equip your tail at the same time as a primary weapon.
Fixed some minor possible bugs with Hunting.
Fixed decks very occasionally being hidden when they shouldn't be.
Fixed a potential problem in The Straw Sandal.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
