cyberpunkdreams update for 16 February 2022

Flex/Able

Share · View all patches · Build 8217862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Braid spike is now functional.

  • Adjusted some stats and prices for special spikes.

  • Adjusted caps for things such as Max team training and Planning for the streets.

  • The cap on Detailed plans has been increased.

  • Hunting now requires at least some legwork, not just using stored info.

  • Being on a bike no longer protects you from Tooled up.

  • Open vehicles now reduce your Perceived temperature.

  • Urban driving now uses a little more fuel.

  • You can now put your phone into low security mode.

  • Internal armour and Weak skin are now mutually exclusive (but don't worry if you've already got them both).

  • New phone app to buy: Boozt.

  • The app slot now tells you the security and performance figures on hover.

  • Apps have been reordered in the slot.

  • Top level moods now decay a little faster.

  • You can now only get one bucket of blood during a visit to a one-shot clinic.

  • New tutorial content.

  • Improved some help text.

  • New artwork.

  • New adaptive system for limiting user activity based on server response time.

    • Only affects playing a card, deck draws and equipped item changes.
    • Fewer resyncs at the cost of more dead clicks, but should only affect a few percent of players.

  • Fixed a problem that could allow two hired help cards to be drawn at once.

  • Fixed Your projects crew sometimes having no usable options.

  • Fixed Feeling the Edge sometimes having no usable options.

  • Fixed buying app missing an action cost.

  • Fixed a bug that meant Hidden threats could flip to a win when you were losing.

  • Fixed being able to equip your tail at the same time as a primary weapon.

  • Fixed some minor possible bugs with Hunting.

  • Fixed decks very occasionally being hidden when they shouldn't be.

  • Fixed a potential problem in The Straw Sandal.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

