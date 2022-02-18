1.0.12 Patch Notes

This patch overhauls mana generation to improve synergy between different mana options and to reduce the number of cards which feel like trash.

New Features

Added bonus gold from banditry and gold rush to the damage tracker.

Can now press T to access the damage tracker mid game.

Tower modifiers now only show while the damage tracker is open to reduce screen clutter.

Tower Priorities now scale in importance based on their order (top priority x3, second priority x2 and last priority x1).

Improved UI scaling to be more consistent feeling.

Added the 1, 2 and 3 keys as hotkeys for tower and university upgrades.

Mana Changes

Sorcery and Life Steal cards now give mana as a percent of your maximum mana instead of a flat number.

Life Steal I is now unlocked by the Sorcery I card.

Mana bank now has upgrade cards which increase the maximum mana bonus each bank provides.

Mana bank UI now tells the player an estimation of how much mana it is generating based on its max mana bonus and base mana generation.

Mana bank base regen lowered to 1/s.

Each mana block in the mana UI now represents 20 mana until you reach a maximum of 500 mana where each block then represents 100.

Balance Changes

Increased all +10% tower crit cards to +15%.

Gold Rush now grants +3g per kill but grants +.25 speed.

Removed Gold Rush II & III.

Increased the rate and positions where graves can spawn.

Added Slow Cooker II & III.

The marked priority now considers how strong each mark is in its calculation.

Hovering portals’ speed reduced by 0.1.

Ballista Changes

Ballista card unlocks rearranged.

Longbow upgrades now give +2 range each.

Mana Bolts I, II & III now each give +4 base damage.

Reduced the mana cost of Mana Bolts III to +5% base damage (all three together have a total of 25% which is normal for a mana tower).

Removed Mana Bolts IV & V.

Mortar Changes

Mortar card unlocks rearranged.

Added Mana Bombs I, II & III.

Added a third blast radius upgrade card.

Obelisk Changes

Obelisk now has range upgrades.

Obelisk now has mana efficiency upgrades.

Added unique upgrade which allows the obelisk to deal more damage the longer it targets the same enemy.

Fixes

Fixed a bunch of spelling errors.

Fixed a bug where Fire and Flames I was never drawn.

Fixed a bug where crit ranges were not properly clamping their ranges.

Added extra check to prevent bugs where enemies would take damage while already dead.

Fixed a bug where frost keeps and encampments would reset their RPM incorrectly mid wave upon level up.

Changed frost keeps’ snowflakes to be circles to reduce flickering when the camera in zoomed out.