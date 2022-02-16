100,000 Copies sold!Big Valentine’s Day Version Update



Happy Valentine's Day (although it's already a day late)! First of all, a big thank you to everyone who supported us during the Lunar New Year!

Thanks to all of your support, "Touhou Mystia's Izakaya" has finally sold more than 100k copies! It only took us 8 months since leaving Early Access last June 16!

This is a very memorable event in the history of Touhou fangames. We are honored to develop such a game and show it to the world!

For this reason, we have started a submission contest! If you also enjoyed our game and want to join us in celebration, you can email us your fanart at langqiaoemeng@qq.com

Please title the subject as “100k Sales Celebration Drawing,” and we will include it in our new feature: "100,000 Sales Celebration Photo Album" in the game for display. Drawings of all skill levels and forms are welcomed, so feel free to be creative! (Please note that some excessive expressions such as R18, gore, discriminatory content, etc. will not be accepted.)

Here are some of the submissions we've received so far, over 100 in total! With everyone's enthusiasm, we promise everyone that we will continue to work harder in the future!

Thank you once again! Seriously!

Next up are the features, optimizations and bug fixes

New features

In order to thank you for all your support for making our game one of the best reviewed games, we have prepared a "Butler Uniform" to express our gratitude. You'll be able to wear it during the day and at night in the izakaya. However, this skin is not seasonal and will not change the store decorations in the izakaya.





New important function: Yakumo Teleportation. You'll be able to instantly teleport using the gap service of Yakumo Yukari, costing no time to travel between locations. However, you'll have to pay a fee of 100 yen per 30 minutes saved. You can unlock this feature by donating more than 25,500 yen at the Hakurei Shrine and activate the hidden event. However, returning players who have more than 45 in-game days will be able to choose a one-time donation of 25,500 yen and unlock this service instantly!



Added the 100k Sales Celebration Photo Album to the basement. This contains the fanart of everyone who contributed to the 100k celebration. Please enjoy everyone's hard work!





The phone given by Nitori has been upgraded! You can now contact merchants and also find target objects by level.



Players can now customize the music during Business Hours by interacting with the phonograph in the basement.



For players who purchased DLC 1, 8 new DLC avatars have been added and can be changed in Steam.

DLC now has Mac support.

Optimization & Changes

Everyone's favorite collaboration character —— Mengcheng Guo is back with Kedama Lemonade!

Recoded the OP animation to provide better compatibility

Replaced SteamAPI to optimize the synchronization of Cloud Saving

Challenge tasks will now no longer trigger pre-existing buffs (Such as giving Reimu donation money to get Duplex Barrier)

Added a separate option to toggle whether the daytime skin used will be worn continuously into the night.

Adjusted the problem of English texts being too long

Optimised the buff description of Yuuma

The DLC maps how has a special DLC logo

Optimised the main menu screen to no longer cause the OP animation to be unskippable if leaving the window too early

Dark Matter will not be affected by the Night Sparrow kitchenware

If a rare guest is not at home, they will be unable to receive a phone call

Fixed some English dialogue problems reported by players

The shopping basket with now no longer show more items after 6 stacks in the store

Increased the amount of Cream sold and reward for the "Kappa Engineer Energy Meal" quest

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug of uncleared discount coupons, four-leaf clovers on the concert day

Fixed a bug that the Jizo Statue and Moriya Shrine can be repeatedly harvested when entering the challenge mode and tutorial

Fixed a bug where Marisa couldn't be contacted by telephone

Fixed a bug that the Level 1 Cart in the Bamboo Forest can be upgraded before unlocking it

Fixed a bug where other challenges would fail after triggering Yuuma's failure event after repeatedly challenging her

Fixed a bug where it only takes 1:30 to travel from the Scarlet Devil Mansion to Youkai Mountain

Optimized a lot of English text errors

Fixed an incorrectly displayed 5% cost for Kyoko as a partner before the end of the Youkai Trail story

Fixed a bug of error reporting in some scenes when the DLC is locked

Fixed bugs that players without the DLC were getting stuck on the second day of the concert

Fixed a bug where the second and third wave of Yuuma's trial freezes when failed

Fixed a UI problem when any amount more than 100,000 made during the night went out of bounds

Fixed a bug where the tutorial would increase Wriggle's bond

Fixed a bug where players couldn't skip the OP video after alt-tabbing

Fixed a bug where Hong Meiling's CG had incorrectly red pupils

Fixed a bug where there was no fence from Youkai Mountain to Scarlet Devil Mansion without the DLC

Fixed a bug where the second stage of Yuyuko's Punishment Spell Card will lead to a freeze if she is sent away

Fixed a bug where Mystia would no longer be able to send dishes when ingredients were

exhausted but still remaining dishes in the Food Cabinet

OK, that's all for the update. Thank you for the support!

Such a big version update will certainly be accompanied with some bugs, so please wait patiently and us a little time to find and fix them!

You can also comment about any bugs encountered in this post. We'll definitely check them.

Thank you!

The next DLC location is decided!

The plan is the Streets of Former Hell and Chireiden!

The full cast of Chireiden will appear in this DLC!