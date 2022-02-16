100,000 Copies sold!Big Valentine’s Day Version Update

Happy Valentine's Day (although it's already a day late)! First of all, a big thank you to everyone who supported us during the Lunar New Year!
Thanks to all of your support, "Touhou Mystia's Izakaya" has finally sold more than 100k copies! It only took us 8 months since leaving Early Access last June 16!
This is a very memorable event in the history of Touhou fangames. We are honored to develop such a game and show it to the world!
For this reason, we have started a submission contest! If you also enjoyed our game and want to join us in celebration, you can email us your fanart at langqiaoemeng@qq.com
Please title the subject as “100k Sales Celebration Drawing,” and we will include it in our new feature: "100,000 Sales Celebration Photo Album" in the game for display. Drawings of all skill levels and forms are welcomed, so feel free to be creative! (Please note that some excessive expressions such as R18, gore, discriminatory content, etc. will not be accepted.)
Here are some of the submissions we've received so far, over 100 in total! With everyone's enthusiasm, we promise everyone that we will continue to work harder in the future!
Thank you once again! Seriously!
Next up are the features, optimizations and bug fixes
New features
- In order to thank you for all your support for making our game one of the best reviewed games, we have prepared a "Butler Uniform" to express our gratitude. You'll be able to wear it during the day and at night in the izakaya. However, this skin is not seasonal and will not change the store decorations in the izakaya.
- New important function: Yakumo Teleportation. You'll be able to instantly teleport using the gap service of Yakumo Yukari, costing no time to travel between locations. However, you'll have to pay a fee of 100 yen per 30 minutes saved. You can unlock this feature by donating more than 25,500 yen at the Hakurei Shrine and activate the hidden event. However, returning players who have more than 45 in-game days will be able to choose a one-time donation of 25,500 yen and unlock this service instantly!
- Added the 100k Sales Celebration Photo Album to the basement. This contains the fanart of everyone who contributed to the 100k celebration. Please enjoy everyone's hard work!
- The phone given by Nitori has been upgraded! You can now contact merchants and also find target objects by level.
- Players can now customize the music during Business Hours by interacting with the phonograph in the basement.
- For players who purchased DLC 1, 8 new DLC avatars have been added and can be changed in Steam.
- DLC now has Mac support.
Optimization & Changes
- Everyone's favorite collaboration character —— Mengcheng Guo is back with Kedama Lemonade!
- Recoded the OP animation to provide better compatibility
- Replaced SteamAPI to optimize the synchronization of Cloud Saving
- Challenge tasks will now no longer trigger pre-existing buffs (Such as giving Reimu donation money to get Duplex Barrier)
- Added a separate option to toggle whether the daytime skin used will be worn continuously into the night.
- Adjusted the problem of English texts being too long
- Optimised the buff description of Yuuma
- The DLC maps how has a special DLC logo
- Optimised the main menu screen to no longer cause the OP animation to be unskippable if leaving the window too early
- Dark Matter will not be affected by the Night Sparrow kitchenware
- If a rare guest is not at home, they will be unable to receive a phone call
- Fixed some English dialogue problems reported by players
- The shopping basket with now no longer show more items after 6 stacks in the store
- Increased the amount of Cream sold and reward for the "Kappa Engineer Energy Meal" quest
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug of uncleared discount coupons, four-leaf clovers on the concert day
- Fixed a bug that the Jizo Statue and Moriya Shrine can be repeatedly harvested when entering the challenge mode and tutorial
- Fixed a bug where Marisa couldn't be contacted by telephone
- Fixed a bug that the Level 1 Cart in the Bamboo Forest can be upgraded before unlocking it
- Fixed a bug where other challenges would fail after triggering Yuuma's failure event after repeatedly challenging her
- Fixed a bug where it only takes 1:30 to travel from the Scarlet Devil Mansion to Youkai Mountain
- Optimized a lot of English text errors
- Fixed an incorrectly displayed 5% cost for Kyoko as a partner before the end of the Youkai Trail story
- Fixed a bug of error reporting in some scenes when the DLC is locked
- Fixed bugs that players without the DLC were getting stuck on the second day of the concert
- Fixed a bug where the second and third wave of Yuuma's trial freezes when failed
- Fixed a UI problem when any amount more than 100,000 made during the night went out of bounds
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial would increase Wriggle's bond
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't skip the OP video after alt-tabbing
- Fixed a bug where Hong Meiling's CG had incorrectly red pupils
- Fixed a bug where there was no fence from Youkai Mountain to Scarlet Devil Mansion without the DLC
- Fixed a bug where the second stage of Yuyuko's Punishment Spell Card will lead to a freeze if she is sent away
- Fixed a bug where Mystia would no longer be able to send dishes when ingredients were
exhausted but still remaining dishes in the Food Cabinet
OK, that's all for the update. Thank you for the support!
Such a big version update will certainly be accompanied with some bugs, so please wait patiently and us a little time to find and fix them!
You can also comment about any bugs encountered in this post. We'll definitely check them.
Thank you!
The next DLC location is decided!
The plan is the Streets of Former Hell and Chireiden!
The full cast of Chireiden will appear in this DLC!
Changed files in this update