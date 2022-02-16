Everpixel Tactics 0.4.9: The Campaign Overhaul

Overview

The initial players of Everpixel Tactics gave a lot of feedback. Some good; some not-so-good. I listened and saw the wisdom in this feedback. The bottom line is this: I want Everpixel Tactics to be the best game it can be. It's very much a work in progress, and I hope that this update shows that the game can - and will - adapt to player feedback.

Features

The campaign is drastically different than it was before. It is an overhaul in every sense of the word. As such, it doesn't make sense to enumerate the differences between the previous campaign and the new one. Instead, check out some of the features of the current campaign:

Explore the World: Players can now explore their own, uniquely-generated world in Everpixel Tactics. Beware, though - the world is brimming with dangerous enemies.

New Stuff

Dire Penguins: Giant penguins now roam the cold regions of the world. They're large, dangerous enemies. So large, in fact, that the concussive force of their attacks pass straight through shields. In other words, mercenaries cannot block their attacks - they must find other ways to avoid being pecked to death...

Changes

Pixel References: Pixel references in the game have been locked down to certain ratios. The game looks better for it, but this does mean that players can no longer zoom in or out...

