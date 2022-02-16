New Patch! Level fixes, and things to look forward to!

Fixed a bug with a monster closet on Circle where the monster closet wasn't opening! Huge thanks to Allan who emailed me about this bug!

I also updated some levels with better "labeling" of doors that require keys. Previously, I didn't put the proper visual "labeling" (a colored texture around the outside of the door) on every single door requiring keys because some doors were intended as exit only. However, this was confusing to players and a mistake, so I've tried to go through and clearly "label" each door with the proper texture around the outside of the door. I may have a missed a door or two in the process, hopefully not though! Let me know if any doors are confusing.

I also fixed some areas on the second to last level where you couldn't reach stuff, where monsters couldn't properly step down from their alcove, and where the teleporters didn't look like teleporters.

Remember that currently these level changes won't affect saved game files because saved games save the entire game. However, because I've been patching the levels so much, I'm planning on implementing a system so that saved games will be patched when the levels are patched. This will take a bit of work (and is difficult to implement), so bear with me for right now, but I'd like to include this feature in the next patch.

Here's something else coming in the next patch: achievements! Yes, by popular demand, I'll be implementing achievements. The reason I didn't implement these to begin with is because the game has a scripting language and custom worlds, and so the most natural way to implement achievements would be through the scripting language. However, if I add it to the scripting language, then anyone would be able to just write a script that gives them all the achievements! The alternative is to manually check in the engine to see if the player is playing the included main game world, and if they have reached a certain point, etc. This is a bit ugly, but it's the route I've decided to go with. So achievements should be in the next version.

I don't have an ETA for this next major patch/version, especially because I want to implement a system that allows for saved games to be patched when the world is patched. So no timeline yet, but I'm going to work hard on it, and I'll keep you all up to date!

Thank you so much everybody for trying my game. It's always great to hear that people are playing it and having fun with it. Seriously, every time someone says they're having fun with my game, that really makes my whole day. So thank you so much everybody!

If anyone out there finds any bugs, remember you can always email me at feedback@arcadeartistry.com or you can stop by the discord at https://discord.gg/VRNmHJGznd and drop me a line. I apologize if I'm a little slow responding to the email, I pretty much never get any email at that address. Allan's email was in fact the very first, so thanks again Allan! I do get a lot of spam at that email address though, so hopefully I haven't missed anyone's email.

Anyway, thanks again everybody. You are all amazing!