Inscryption update for 16 February 2022

Kaycee's Mod V0.29

Inscryption update for 16 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We're getting close to the end! There's still one last fun surprise to be added before Kaycee's Mod is complete, but this patch ain't it.

  • Replaced the Otter in the Waterborne starter deck with a Kraken.
  • Random Starter option in the starter deck selection screen.
  • Card modifications to the Curious Egg will apply to the Hydra.
  • Amalgam counts as an Ant.
  • Long Elk's Vertebrae can be sacrificed.
  • More encounter difficulty nerfs. Yes, Ants was still one of the most failed encounters.
  • Fixed: The Annoying sigil is now applied to starter deck cards with more than 1 sigil (Kingfisher, Tadpole) for the Annoying Starters challenge. How annoying! But for all you modders out there: you can now show 3 default sigils on a Part 1 card.
  • Fixed: Curious Egg portrait not changing after hatching.
  • Fixed: Fecundity nerf not working when the sigil is given via totem.

For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!

This patch's fan art is by @Noho_Thum

