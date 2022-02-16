Kaycee's Mod V0.29

We're getting close to the end! There's still one last fun surprise to be added before Kaycee's Mod is complete, but this patch ain't it.
- Replaced the Otter in the Waterborne starter deck with a Kraken.
- Random Starter option in the starter deck selection screen.
- Card modifications to the Curious Egg will apply to the Hydra.
- Amalgam counts as an Ant.
- Long Elk's Vertebrae can be sacrificed.
- More encounter difficulty nerfs. Yes, Ants was still one of the most failed encounters.
- Fixed: The Annoying sigil is now applied to starter deck cards with more than 1 sigil (Kingfisher, Tadpole) for the Annoying Starters challenge. How annoying! But for all you modders out there: you can now show 3 default sigils on a Part 1 card.
- Fixed: Curious Egg portrait not changing after hatching.
- Fixed: Fecundity nerf not working when the sigil is given via totem.
For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!
This patch's fan art is by @Noho_Thum
Changed depots in privatetest branch