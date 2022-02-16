Chaos Chain Major Update 1 Part 1 Now Live!

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

So, here is the first part of the first major content update for Chaos Chain. This update has a lot of QOL improvements and overall polish to make the game look, play, and feel better while you're stalking the streets of Slade City. Improvements range from UI upgrades, player ease of use improvements, and a whole lot more. The Cyberware upgrade system is now in place, so you can check those out, too. It is pretty expensive to get chromed up, and the game doesn't have a lot of ways to make money yet, but that is coming in the second part of the major content update - coming soon.

This update does NOT require a new game, but so much has changed, that it might be worth it to do so anyways.

As mentioned above, this is the first part of the major content update. The second and final part of the major February content additions will be released within the next few weeks. That update will have new gameplay content such as quests, new locations, the continuation of the main storyline, and so on.

Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug with Noah's conversation (Dialogue wasn't looped back to the top properly under certain conditions)

Fixed a bug with Harvey's conversation in rare instances

Fixed some dialogues not having quotes in conversation choices

Fixed some location name inconsistencies in certain dialogues (Benjamin for example called The Warrens "Ashen Warrens" - the original name)

Fixed gaining AP in combat from adrenaline shots for instance not appearing

Fixed gaining AP in combat resulting in incorrect numbers

Changes & Additions:

All important NPCs with whom you have an ongoing plot now have their names in bright blue above their heads (If you hover over them with your mouse or turn on floating labels in the settings menu)

Added a 1/10th of a second delay (6 frames) after each dialogue message appears to prevent accidental skipping of messages when clicking to speed up the message display

Made the rats nest graphic brighter and contrast the environment better and move slightly from time to time in the "Rats Nest" quest to be more obvious

Added a pink/red colored "> " to the beginning of separate conversation branches in dialogue trees with loops present to indicate the beginning of a conversation

Added The Descent nightclub to Ashen Row (Metal Themed Music and Bar)

Added The Descent: Basement

Added the first implementation of the CyWare upgrade system

Added CFLDProcessor 1C

Added LD Processor 1C

Added SD Processor 1C

Added OCSD Processor 1C

Added HD Processor 2C

Added OCHD Processor 2C

Added MD Processor 3C

Added OCMD Processor 3C

Added Sub Processor Chip CyWare

Added Trauma Chip CyWare

Added Milspec Chip CyWare

Added Reflex Chip CyWare

Added Datamine Chip CyWare

Added Analyzer Chip CyWare

Added Polymer Bone Coating CyWare

Added Steel Bone Coating CyWare

Added Titanium Bone Coating CyWare

Added Pain Suppressor CyWare

Added Biomonitor CyWare

Added ECM Link CyWare

Added Deadeye Module CyWare

Added Dermal Plating CyWare

Added Sub-Dermal Plating CyWare

Added Hazard Scanners CyWare

Added Blinkers CyWare

Added Cranial Carapace CyWare

Added Static Dischargers CyWare

Added Pheromone Emitters CyWare

Added Weight Distributors CyWare

Added Strong Arms CyWare

Added Detoxifying Filters CyWare

Added Gyro Stabilizers CyWare

Added Magnif-Eyes CyWare

Added Synthetic Muscles CyWare

Added Static Dischargers CyWare

Added Servomotors CyWare

Added many new NPC characters to interact with

Added several new character sprites

Added new character faces

Added Welding Goggles (Cheaper alternative to welding mask - gives blinded protection)

Added Biker Goggles (Even cheaper method for blinded protection)

Added Blinker Flash (First cyber related skill - basically a flash bang flash comes out of your Blinker cyber eye)

Added Armican Pride pistol

Added Brunetta Avenger shotgun

Updated icon image for stabilize skill

Added Defib Unit gadget (First gadget to be added in the game!)

Added Defib Stabilize skill (stronger, better stabilize skill)

Added Medical Tools gadget (Increase healing efficiency)

Added Riot Shield gadget

Added Ballistic Shield gadget

Added Camel Pack gadget (AP regen per turn)

Added Targeting Assisted Bracers gadget (Does what it says)

Added Candy consumable item (Very low effects, but great for boosting morale - mettle)

Gadget Proficiency is now unlocked by default

Replaced a really low quality random sound effect for damage to another, much better one

Reduced all text sizes of popups in combat by 2 points

Streamlined combat message display so that it doesn't display the state notification twice (Example: "Victor suffers from shock! > Victor is still suffering from shock!", this change actually speeds up combat considerably because you aren't needing to wait for redundant messages anymore)

Random city lighting effect fluctiation is now rand(131) + 55 by default

Whenever a new day begins, the screen will fade to a dark grey and then back to normal over the course of a 1.5 seconds

Floating Labels setting is now temporarily disabled automatically when in conversations and then re-enabled afterwards to reduce screen clutter and prevent instances where labels would be overtop of the dialogue windows

Added a sign to each metro station that says what it is to avoid confusion (The metro stations look very similar, works with floating labels too)

Reduced the wait period for travelling between sectors/districts by roughly 3 seconds (It might sound small, but travelling actually took a good several seconds previously and it felt like ages when you were just trying to do something quick)

Changed question mark popup above character's heads when they realize something with a skill to a light bulb (Like for instance if you pick up on strange behavior)

Added a few more lights to Ashen Row (It was a little too dark in some areas)

Renamed "Healing Effectiveness" to "Healing Efficiency"

Added some new shops

Updated existing shop listings

Cleaned up some old leftover code (Reduced/removed a lot of unnecessary data)

Added a silence popup above the player character when they're in a forced wait command

Reduced the noise on some tilesets to present more of a smooth look

Changed combat log (Viewable breakdown of all combat history) and battle log (The popup messages at the top of the screen in combat) text color to blue

Changed enemy name color to red/pink in combat

Changed character/companion name color to green in combat

Changed combat actions menu color to blue

Slightly darkened the background of the popup message window in battle

Changed map display name color when entering a new area from gold to purple

Changed map display name background color

Extended map name display time by 1.5 seconds (5 seconds now instead of 3.5)

Opening the PDA will now show your current location if known (Map name if known, "Unknown" if unknown, hence the name...)

Added AP Regen popup in combat

AP gained by taking damage reduced fro 33% of the damage to 20% of the damage, but it's now rounded up

Added Tactical learnable skill (Gives passive AP regen)

Increased random roll for base damage on all attacks to be from 0-6 instead of 0-4 (This means all attacks have a greater damage potential now by roughly 50%)

Starting Cred (Money) is now 120 base + your selected background bonus (Previously 100 + selected background bonus)

Brightened text color outline slightly to be more vibrant (Should look a lot better now)

Darkened floating labels outline slightly (For better contrast to the environment)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː