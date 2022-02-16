Update 0.10.8.4 (Food Growth Changes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8215229 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 17:13:25 UTC by Wendy

🔹Some maps now have more edible plants, trees, and fish.

🔹Your ground-plant-eating herbivores now grow faster from eating plants, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points.

🔹Your tree-eating herbivores now grow faster from eating trees, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points.

🔹Dinosaurs now grow faster from eating fish, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points.

🔹Insects now have twice as much flesh to be eaten.

🔹Tiny-sized dinosaur species have a growth point modifier of 5, this remains unchanged.

🔹Small-sized dinosaur species now have a growth point modifier of 10, this is up from 6, and this means carnivores will grow faster, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points from eating them. Ammonite, Anomolocaris, Ichthyosaurus, Oviraptor, Protoceratops, Troodon, Velociraptor, and Xenacanthus.

🔹Average-sized dinosaur species now have a growth point modifier of 15, this is up from 11, and this means carnivores will grow faster, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points from eating them. Ankylosaurus, Archelon, Dilophosaurus, Dimetrodon, Gallimimus, Helicoprion, Kentrosaurus, Pachycephelosaurus, and Pteranodon.

🔹Medium-sized dinosaur species now have a growth point modifier of 20, this is up from 14, and this means carnivores will grow faster, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points from eating them. Baryonyx, Cameroceras, Carnotaurus, Dunkleosteus, Iguanodon, Onchopristis, Ouranosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Styracosaurus, and Triceratops.

🔹Large-sized dinosaur species now have a growth point modifier of 25, this is up from 17, and this means carnivores will grow faster, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points from eating them. Brachiosaurus, Elasmosaurus, Megalodon, Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Sarcosuchus, Spinosaurus, Titanoboa, and Tyrannosaurus.

🔹Huge-sized dinosaur species now have a growth point modifier of 30, this is up from 20, and this means carnivores will grow faster, gain more accelerated growth, and gain more experience points from eating them. Argentinosaurus and Leedsichthys.

🔹Creature AI damage has been changed to make creatures more dangerous, especially if they are larger species. This was done to add more of a challenge and to encourage avoiding attacks and to encourage pack/herd play.

🔹Hatchling AI now deal 50% of their species' normal damage to others, down from 100%.

🔹Juvenile AI now deal 100% of their species' normal damage to others.

🔹Sub-Adult AI now deal 250% of their species' normal damage to others, up from 100%.

🔹Adult AI now deal 500% of their species' normal damage to others, up from 100%.

🔹Elder AI now deal 1000% of their species' normal damage to others, up from 400%.