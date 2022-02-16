 Skip to content

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 16 February 2022

Fall With Honor: A Fame Path Reminder

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Jin Sakai & The Ghost are still available to unlock through the Season 6 Fame Path!

Adorned with their iconic armour and Tachi swords, Jin and The Ghost have been cleaning up the Fall Guys Blunderdome. Prepare you beans to train as Jin and become The Ghost with two costumes optimised for stealthy stumbles, have you got what it takes?

We know some of you may already have unlocked Jin, maybe even Ghost if you're a hardcore Fall Guys player! Stumble stealthily into Fall Guys Season 6’s Fame Path, quick! Before it's too late! You don't want to miss out on the peaceful yet stoic duo.

