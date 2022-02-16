Realpolitiks II update 1.08 is here!

Greetings world leaders!

Update 1.08 for Realpolitiks II is here! This updates brings in a number of improvements and bugfixes as well as some more balance tweaks. You can check out the full changelog down below.

Change Log for 1.08:

Improved some tooltip values rounding

Fixed many issues with tooltip descriptions and their values

Fixed a bug where the effects from the starting buildings were not applied

Fixed some other minor issues with effects from buildings

Fixed a bug that sometimes made the capital building invalid

Fixed a bug which made the resolutions created just after loading the game not working

Fixed a bug with implementing a specific type of resolution which might block some conditions to be Fixed a bug with no sound during logos

As always, here's a big "Thank You" to all members of our community who keep reporting bugs and suggesting improvements in the Steam Forums! Your feedback is invaluable when it comes to updating and fixing the game!