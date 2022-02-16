 Skip to content

FORGOTTEN: THE GAME update for 16 February 2022

Camera Hotfix (1.0) + Roadmap

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix update that improves the camera control drastically. We'll also include a roadmap for the near future.

Camera Control Update

We had a lot of criticism that complained about the camera control. And they were right, so we had to do something before the major updates as we said in the previous posts.

The camera will now rotate with the player every time you move. This improves ease of camera control and lets you focus more on the simple stuff

Camera rotation in action shown here

The camera was also set in a way to be able to rotate around the player and not the junky movement it had before when you moved your mouse

Shown here

ROADMAP

The roadmap as shown in the cover art of this post is quite small but very important for the game to feel like a game. We'll keep working on it and update you with any news we have.

