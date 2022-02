This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta testing of Wingspan: European Expansion has ended. We are now in the process of summarizing what we have learned during these few days.

Your input as Betabirders was invaluable. ⭐️ You had an excellent eye and caught many of even the most tricky bugs. We got a lot of reports and feedback from you, which will definitely help us improve and polish Wingspan: European Expansion for its release.

Thank you very much for your help! 🥰 And we keep on working! 💪