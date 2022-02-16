Update, Version 20220216

English

#########Content##############

[Wrong Side of History]Added more dialogue options on Bill.

[Wrong Side of History]If you get into the junkyard house before breaking out the prisoner in Queensmouth police station, Bill will mention the prisoner in one of his dialogues.

The toilet and the washbasin in the prisoner's cell in Queensmouth police station are now usable.

Combat Robots bought from the Weapon Merchant in the Bazaar are now immune to bleeding.

#########System###############

It's now possible to make a lock that can stand explosion multiple times with a new parameter.

Reduced the dead image's Z value to make them likely always beneath those still alive combatants.

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed a bug that causes a character that is already dead at the beginning of the battle does not have their dead image displayed even when the art assets exist.

简体中文

#########Content##############

【历史的错误一边】加入了更多的比尔的对话选项。

【历史的错误一边】如果你在放出王后镇警局的囚犯前进入垃圾场的小屋，比尔的一个对话选项中会提到王后镇警局的囚犯的事情。

王后镇警局犯人房间的马桶和洗手池现在可以交互。

从巴扎购买的战斗机器人现在对流血状态免疫。

#########System###############

通过加入了一个新的参数的方式，让现在可以存在能够承受多次爆炸的锁了。

调整了死亡图像的Z轴坐标，使他们永远处于还存活的战斗参与人员图像的下方。

#########DEBUG###############

修复了一个造成角色如果在进入战斗前已经死亡那么死亡图像就算有美术资源也不显示的BUG