Wigmund - Version 0.9.1

Hello!

We announce the release of the last two chapters of the story.

The content adds two locations to visit:

The Evil Castle



Burning Heol



We've added a new armor (Templar Set) final weaponry, new artifacts and a few more:



We have improved and fixed the following:

Increased the enemy ranges - some monsters have a larger return area now

Increased the starting weight carry capacity - made everything less dependent on 'Constitution'

Increased the visibility of monster satchel drops

Increased the range of the dodge and roll

Increased the power of the 'Cleave' ability

Increased the cooldown of monsters kick

Increased the responsiveness of the roll

Increased the overall responsiveness of the character

Automatic target locking option

Field of view support for 32:9 screen ratios

Fixed a bug related to some required items not being dropped sometimes

Fixed a bug related to some tooltips that would not disappear when using the controller

As for the future, we plan to release the full game, somewhere in March.

