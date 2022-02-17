Wigmund - Version 0.9.1

Hello!
We announce the release of the last two chapters of the story.
The content adds two locations to visit:
- The Evil Castle
- Burning Heol
We've added a new armor (Templar Set) final weaponry, new artifacts and a few more:
We have improved and fixed the following:
- Increased the enemy ranges - some monsters have a larger return area now
- Increased the starting weight carry capacity - made everything less dependent on 'Constitution'
- Increased the visibility of monster satchel drops
- Increased the range of the dodge and roll
- Increased the power of the 'Cleave' ability
- Increased the cooldown of monsters kick
- Increased the responsiveness of the roll
- Increased the overall responsiveness of the character
- Automatic target locking option
- Field of view support for 32:9 screen ratios
- Fixed a bug related to some required items not being dropped sometimes
- Fixed a bug related to some tooltips that would not disappear when using the controller
As for the future, we plan to release the full game, somewhere in March.
© 2022 The Scholastics / Wigmund. The Return of the Hidden Knights
