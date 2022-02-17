 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 17 February 2022

Wigmund - Version 0.9.1

Hello!

We announce the release of the last two chapters of the story.

The content adds two locations to visit:

  • The Evil Castle

  • Burning Heol

We've added a new armor (Templar Set) final weaponry, new artifacts and a few more:

We have improved and fixed the following:

  • Increased the enemy ranges - some monsters have a larger return area now
  • Increased the starting weight carry capacity - made everything less dependent on 'Constitution'
  • Increased the visibility of monster satchel drops
  • Increased the range of the dodge and roll
  • Increased the power of the 'Cleave' ability
  • Increased the cooldown of monsters kick
  • Increased the responsiveness of the roll
  • Increased the overall responsiveness of the character
  • Automatic target locking option
  • Field of view support for 32:9 screen ratios
  • Fixed a bug related to some required items not being dropped sometimes
  • Fixed a bug related to some tooltips that would not disappear when using the controller

As for the future, we plan to release the full game, somewhere in March.

© 2022 The Scholastics / Wigmund. The Return of the Hidden Knights

