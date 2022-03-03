A New Patch just went live!

Hello again, dear Rescue Team!

The patch from the experimental branch is now live on default! The core feature it introduces are automatic savegames, please see the details here: Experimental Branch Blogpost

In the same move we’ll update the experimental branch with another patch that should address random crashes, especially in the level Blue Mineral. If somebody of you repeatedly encounters random access violation, we would highly appreciate it if you could jump into the experimental branch and give us some feedback Experimental Branch FAQ

More and new features are already underway, also we are looking into ways to ramp up the content output. So keep an eye out for future announcements!

Best Regards,

Daedalic Entertainment and Cogwheel Software