Games Made in Germany 2022 - "Unforeseen Incidents" Behind the scenes

We're part of the Games Made in Germany 2022 Event from February 14- February 17. We'll run multiple events and announce them here. Apologies if you see several announcements.

Dev insights & gameplay

Volker Ritzhaupt (Application Systems Heidelberg) meets with the Backwoods Entertainment team:

Marcus Bäumer (Story & Programming)

Tristan Berger (Music & Sound)

Matthias Nikutta (Artwork)

They talk about the development of the game and what the inspiration for the game was. Some challenges are mentioned as well as how the game evolved from being a vague idea into something that ended up winning the German Computer Games Award 2019 for Best Youth Game.

About Unforeseen Incidents

