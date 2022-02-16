Thursday tune-up, Wednesday edition (again)

Wouldn't you know, this is another bugfix update that has traveled through time from Thursday to arrive today. Maybe I should start calling them "Wednesday somethings"? No good word for "fix" that starts with a "w" comes to mind, though, so we'd have to lose the alliterative title.

This one fixes the following issues:

Crash: Culture: There is an edge case with Culture Exchange and Culture Hubs when building the hub causes the last produced unit of people to disappear from the planet, turning off Culture Exchange. This is a problem if the culture was already used, causing a crash. There is no good way to fix this while being 100% consistent with the rules as stated, but it no longer crashes. Instead, Culture Exchange and similar technologies now also work with planets that "used to" make people, even if they no longer do. So there you go, a useful trick just for reading the patch notes carefully!

Crash: Quirks: Some quirk combinations together with certain empire structures would cause a crash on game reload. The game tried to update the state of your empire before quirks were fully loaded, putting it in an inconsistent state. This state update now waits until quirks are ready.

Xenotourism vs Machine Sentience: When you had both techs, sentient bots would get rather confused when asked to both rest and work at the tourist planet, preventing it from being upgraded to prosperous. Maybe they didn't like the classist implications. In any case, the xenotourism planets now have new upgrade rules that should make the final prosperous upgrade possible in these cases.

Monoliths: Monoliths would accept energy and then proceed to do absolutely nothing with it. They no longer accept it.

This update brings the version numbers up to v1.2(b929) on Windows and v1.2(b930) on Mac.