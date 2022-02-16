Here comes the Hotfix!

Hey everyone! Hope you're having a great day.

Our team is on a coffee-fueled bugfixing rage to address the critical bugs some of you experienced. Those bugs slipped through the cracks in our testing, and now it's a matter of honor to make things right.

Happy to announce, we got two most critical issues solved. Tutorial black screen has now been resolved and gunpowder barrel in the House Lamballe mission will properly advance the mission, every time. The hotfix is live as of now and patch notes are below.

Cheers!

Daniel (TricksterDev)

👉 0.5.3.a

Changes

Increased XP gained by groups of 3 and 4 players by 33%

Bugfixes