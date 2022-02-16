 Skip to content

Liberté update for 16 February 2022

Here comes the Hotfix!

Hey everyone! Hope you're having a great day.

Our team is on a coffee-fueled bugfixing rage to address the critical bugs some of you experienced. Those bugs slipped through the cracks in our testing, and now it's a matter of honor to make things right.

Happy to announce, we got two most critical issues solved. Tutorial black screen has now been resolved and gunpowder barrel in the House Lamballe mission will properly advance the mission, every time. The hotfix is live as of now and patch notes are below.

Cheers!

Daniel (TricksterDev)

👉 0.5.3.a

Changes

  • Increased XP gained by groups of 3 and 4 players by 33%

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a critical issue in the tutorial where a cutscene could get stuck on a black screen.
  • Fixed an issue that could make players unable to progress after using gunpowder or a cannon.
  • Player will no longer be able to waste money in shops when his inventory / health is full.
  • Fixed an issue with getting stuck in bliss after vote.
  • Fixed holes under bricks on the Column Juliet map.
  • Players will no longer be getting stuck behind the cannon in House Lamballe.
  • Fixed Shamans getting stuck and not attacking.

