Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.7)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.7 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Made the agressive archetype more agressive (increased its max investigation distance)
- Improved the camera zoom controls: zoom speed increases with the distance from the ground
- Improved the initial position of the enemies created from NPC spawn zones (not so close to the room borders)
- Updated the prologue outro message
- Updated the translations
Fixes
- Restored the weapon preset assets in the map editor
- Fixed some weapon models in the map editor
- Fixed opened doors disappearing in the execution view
- Fixed vision through doors with windows
- Fixed some doors still blocking path once opened
- Fixed some doors getting kicked when dragging a character around it
- Fixed the cover detection when behind windows
- Fixed the fog of war effect on big maps
- Fixed the map editor asset previews
- Fixed the pathfinding around a recently opened door when rewinding time
- Fixed vision through the teller desk barrier glass
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch