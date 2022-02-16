Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.7)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.7 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Made the agressive archetype more agressive (increased its max investigation distance)

Improved the camera zoom controls: zoom speed increases with the distance from the ground

Improved the initial position of the enemies created from NPC spawn zones (not so close to the room borders)

Updated the prologue outro message

Updated the translations

Fixes

Restored the weapon preset assets in the map editor

Fixed some weapon models in the map editor

Fixed opened doors disappearing in the execution view

Fixed vision through doors with windows

Fixed some doors still blocking path once opened

Fixed some doors getting kicked when dragging a character around it

Fixed the cover detection when behind windows

Fixed the fog of war effect on big maps

Fixed the map editor asset previews

Fixed the pathfinding around a recently opened door when rewinding time

Fixed vision through the teller desk barrier glass

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.