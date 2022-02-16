Announcing World at War: Behind Enemy Lines

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good news from the KARDS team: We continue to expand our World at War cycle with its third installment on February 24th. This third World at War update is dubbed “Behind Enemy Lines” and relates to the theme of special operations, spying, and partisans.

World at War: Behind Enemy Lines

This third World at War update focuses on the warfare behind enemy lines and is themed around special operations, spying, and partisans. Britain, France, Poland, and the Soviet Union are involved. This update delivers a combination of new and existing cards fitting this theme.

World at War: Behind Enemy Lines comes with 18 total cards, of which 7 are entirely new. Similar to the first two World at War updates, there are several options to receive the new cards:

Get the standard World at War bundle for in-game gold or real currency

Get the premium World at War bundle for real currency

Use wildcards to create some or all of the cards you want

The premium version arrives with a bunch of goodies, such as the new Soviet Headquarters “Bryansk,” alternate art, a new battlefield, and the Molotov Cocktail as a new unique board item. Included is also a sizable amount of wildcards.

In-game event for World at War

To celebrate the arrival of this update, we will also have a special in-game event ready. This event is open for everyone and runs from the 24th to the 28th of February.

As a highlight, we have some special rules for this event:

At the start of the battle, the complete set of all 7 new Behind Enemy Lines cards are added to both decks

On each turn, players draw an extra card and gain an extra kredit slot (up to a maximum of 12)

Participation is entirely free; have some extra fun with a new format. Just hop in and enjoy!

Spoiler Season ahead

We will reveal the new World at War cards in the coming days as we get closer to the release date.

You can find spoiler cards in various places such as our Social Media channels (follow us on Facebook & Twitter), and especially keeping an eye on our popular KARDS Discord!