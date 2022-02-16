Exaltation

It's time to shake off the dust from the ancient scrolls of summoning and again give battle to otherworldly monsters!

While the event is running, you will be able to find the entrance to the Mirage in Cinderkreg if you fight on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern if you represent the demon host, and meet with the followers of the Order of the Seventh Moon.

By completing their daily quests, you can get Summoner Coins and with their help you can get incredibly powerful relics that grant the removal of control effects and a useful effect in battle, new pets, summoning scrolls, potions that make your character invisible, a new rank and back attachment "Scales snakes" as well as a Cloud Raccoon for 60 days and a box of Ascension Tokens and Rare Ingredients!

Coins are also sometimes dropped as loot for killing monsters. A premium account doubles the chances of coin drops. In addition, you can purchase the missing coins in the game store.

Good luck in the Summoner Arena!