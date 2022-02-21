Hive P v. S is a high score driven collect, avoid and destroy arcade game that is out now for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS devices. Game retails for $2.99 and is available now as an immediate download.

Hive P v. S is a casual arcade game that starts with a low pace, easy to get into gameplay. As the player progress, the game transforms into a hectic, "on your toes"-score collector, where using the right power-up at the right time is crucial for success. Hive P v. S features easy to use controls for mouse, gamepad or touch and a high score table shared for all the different platforms. Which platform has the best point collectors?