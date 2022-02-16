[Bêta] Update and Bugs Fixes 2022/02/16 (v240)

Hello Exorcists!

We have prepared several bug fixes, additions and changes for you, as always motivated by your many feedbacks regarding Ghost Exorcism.

This update is now available on the "Public Pre-Production" beta branch, as soon as we have enough feedback on these fixes, we will move it to the public branch. If you want to access the "Public Pre-Production" beta, all you have to do is right click on Ghost Exorcism in your Steam library, Properties, in the beta tab, select "Public Pre-Production", download the update, and there it is !

v240

Localization & Voice

Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by visiting our translations page

Systems

We have brought back the tablet microphone test. You can now easily test if the entity can hear you by opening the tablet, and scrolling to the bottom of the Language & Voice tab.

Maps & Generation

(Canada - "Hope" Scout Camp) Supernatural entities have caused the weather to rage, and thus a large number of trees and rocks have scattered in the haunted camp. As a result, some places are no longer explorable. The map has been revised. It is now considerably smaller than before, while still being a "large size" map.

Equipment

Fog Lamp has had it's light rebalanced to be a lot more like a fog lamp. Now, the Fog Lamp should have a clear and visible light projection at an even wider angle (especially through fog)- while the Flashlight and High-Power Flashlight will continue just as they were, offering good light, but with mild trouble cutting through dense fog.

We've made the premium Exorcism Book light a bit brighter.

BUG FIXES

Systems

We have found and fixed a severe problem which caused the randomization of ghosts to be not randomized correctly if the player was to purchase the exact same contract several times in a row.

Equipment

We have found and fixed a few severe bugs with the Crucifix. The Crucifix should now consistantly repel entities which are afraid of it. (so long as the Crucifix has not been burned out, of course).

Ghost AI & Behavior

(Demon) We have found and fixed issues which could prevent the Demon from giving Ghostly Voice On-Site evidence (laughing).

(Child) We have found and fixed issues which could prevent Child entities from giving Ghostly Voice On-Site evidence.

User Interface

(Equipment) When you buy equipment from the Ghost Market (or lose it during a contract), the vehicle's computer will now correctly show the new equipment quantity immediately- instead of updating after mousing over the icons.

(Language) When you change the language while in the lobby, the contract-board now updates correctly.

(Language) When you change the your language, the entity descriptions in the Ghostpedia will now update correctly.

(Language) When you change your language, the names of the keys in the "keybinds" page will now change correctly.

Corrected the objectives text in the vehicle. Extreme difficulty contracts will now have red text on the vehicle objective board.

Fixed an error which prevented the selection of contracts if the name of the map does not contain a "-" symbol. This mostly affected players who customized their language file.

Maps & Generation

(Pianist's Manor) We have fixed the clock on the main floor. It will not longer produce a loud "hissing" sound behind it's usual "tick tock" sound.

(Pianist's Manor) We have fixed the candelabra on the main table, on the main floor. It can now be picked up, or shot with the Neutrino-Gun when cursed.

(Cemetary) Certain sounds effects that do not belong in a cemetary should no longer play (wooden chair sounds or wooden door sounds, etc)

(Camp) We have fixed the anti-gravity bed/pillow in one of the bunkhouses. Anti-gravity beds and pillows are not deemed safe for exorcists.

(Camp) We have fixed the culling of several objects. The corrected objects should no longer vanish, then reappear in front of players.

(Cemetary) We have fixed the Pentagram that can spawn close to the center statue. It should no longer be floating.

(Camp) We have made several corrections to objects which could be cursed, but were unmoveable by the player.

Multiplayer & Network

We have fixed a severe issue which made it extremely difficult for non-host players to get the entities to speak, or provide evidence.

Thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!

There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update, and the full patchnotes will be available once we've released the update to the Public Pre-Production Beta branch.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and your Mary Statues!