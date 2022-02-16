Mechanica v1.2.3.2: Patch

Hey all,

This patch includes several bug fixes as well as one important new feature.

Link priority option

Every variable now has an option that controls how links affect the variable. You can access this option in the 'set value' menu.

If set to 'link has priority', the variable will always be overridden by the controlling variable's value (if one exists).

If 'link can be overridden' is selected, the value of the variable can be overridden, either in the 'set value' menu or by other means (e.g. manually opening a door). This means that the value of the variable will not necessarily always match the value of the controlling variable. Links will still replicate values from one variable to another, but only when the 'controlling' value itself changes (e.g true -> false, red -> green), or if manually done by using a 'value controller' or 'value branch' function.

By default, this new option is set to 'link has priority', which is the exact behavior as before this update. Meaning, none of your existing code will change until you manually change the aforementioned setting.

This option may seem a bit confusing, but I think if you experiment with it you'll have an intuitive understanding of it quite quickly. Otherwise, you can simply ignore this new option and the game will behave exactly as before.

I hope this feature is useful for everyone,

Tyler