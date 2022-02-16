One More Week of Valhallentine’s 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Will you be our Valhallentine? It’s the season of love, and we’re celebrating for one more week. Check out the seasonal items like new Vector and Yumiko Skins, and the exclusive Lovestruck 2022 Podium. Follow the candy hearts in Mallhalla to find all the limited-time items!

The Galactic War continues in Battle Pass Season 5. Play new weekly missions to progress along the 85 tier track and earn exclusive items like the Orion Prime Skin._

It’s the season of love, so let’s take a moment to think of the ones we cherish most! Sure, there might be some accidental knockouts in 2v2 and Brawldown, but in the end, we remember this well said poem from our prior celebrations –

We’re celebrating Valhallentine’s for one more week, so make sure you check out all the exclusive treats:

Skins

Matchmaker Vector

“The ultimate wingman.”

Caelestis Yumiko

“Her grace and beauty will be the last thing you see.”

Red Rose Kaya

“Her arrows never miss their target!”

Date Night Dusk

“This man of mystery is ready to break some hearts.”

Red Romance Volkov

“He’d love to have you for dinner…”

Cho-Kor-Late

“With a cherry on top!”

Secret Admirer Zariel

“Would you be my Valentine?”

Lovelaced Ada

“This sweet romance will leave you hurting.”

Heartbreaker Barraza

“Giving love a bad name.”

Suitor Lucien

“If looks could kill (and they do).”

Heart of Hathor Mirage

“No better way to be welcomed to the afterlife.”

Demon Bride Hattori

“They say marriage changes you. Bonus: Horrific visage with Hattori’s expressions.”

Eternal Love Brynn

“Fall in love with her forever, and ever, and ever.”

Classy Roland

“A rose in his teeth, eleven more in his chest hair.”

Date Night Nai

“She even likes the same bands you do.”

Podium

Lovestruck 2022 Podium

“There's plenty of fish in the sea.”

New exclusive design for this year.

Featuring animated fountains and marble dolphin statues!

Weapon Skin

Cupid’s Bow

“Shot through the heart!”

Exclusive Valhallentine Bow Weapon Skin.

Colors

Lovestruck Colors

These colors are sure to be a KO with their pink, red, and white colors.

Available for every Legend with your hard-earned Gold!

KO Effect

XO KO

“KO-ed in the name of love. Bonus: Displays your Legend’s face on each Cherub!”

An exclusive KO for this romantic event.

Avatars

Candy Hearts Avatar

An animated Avatar!

“Aw you’re sweet! And kind of chalky.”

Chocolate Bear’dvar Avatar

“Nothing says love like chocolate… and bears.”

Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!

Valhallentine’s 2022 also features:

New “Sweetheart Brawler” Title reward, unlockable by logging in during the Event.

Valentine’s themed UI Takeover including main menu music.

Bonus +250 Gold per login!

Orion Prime and Event Horizon Artemis are locked in their destined duel! The Galactic War Battle Pass season features 85 tiers of new exclusive rewards unlockable by playing Brawlhalla and completing missions.

Battle Pass Missions for Week 5 have been unlocked! Get 4 KOs in a match or win matches as different Legends that were used to win a 2021 BCX 1v1 Championship. Weekly Missions are available for all Brawlhalla players to earn Gems and unlock rewards. For the full list check out the “Missions” tab in the Battle Pass screen.

The Galactic War Battle Pass also features:

A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.

A purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like a new Progression Podium.

All players having access to all the Weekly Missions!

Two new Maps for Free-for-All and 2v2 queues.

A new Brawl of the Week called Ghosts Bubble Tag that features the new Map, Void Minor!

A new exclusive Battle Pass Title Reward!

A new UI takeover featuring an animated splash art of Orion Prime and Event Horizon Artemis!

New main menu, character select, and post-game theme music.

For any completionist out there, a special Avatar awaits you if you complete all 85 tiers.

Players can unlock over 100 new rewards during the Galactic War Battle Pass season, so grab your favorite Legend and start brawling. Players can also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active. For more information, check out the patch notes and FAQ page.



Step into the ring with your tag team partner for a 2v2 no holds barred match! Keep the momentum going by bouncing yourself or your opponents off the ropes. Stun your target with a folding chair or knock them into a table for heavy damage. KO your opponents 3 times each to win!

Brawldown Game Mode

2v2

6 Stocks

3 minutes

Use folding chairs and tables to stun your enemies!

Harness the power and skills of the Star Speaker! Claim the Cosmic Bundle to unlock these essentials for practicing space magic:

Fait Legend Unlock

Cosmic Fait Skin

Butterscotch Sidekick

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Scarlet, Caspian, Munin, Nix, Lucien, Xull, Jaeyun, Dusk, and Onyx.