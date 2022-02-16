Server opening announcement

Dear captains, the Steam server has been officially opened, hurry up and enter the game to explore the secrets of the great voyage!

Due to the lack of experience in the project team's Steam launch, the Steam version had purchase problems and the server could not be opened on time, which caused a very serious game experience for everyone. For this accident, the project team will definitely review it carefully and provide follow-up game services. The project team would like to express our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience this accident has caused you!

You can join the official communication QQ group: 637679313 to keep abreast of game dynamics or communicate with official personnel.